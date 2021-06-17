CORONAVIRUS: Va. pharmacies expand hours | 70% over 30 vaccinated | COVID-19's delta variant | Pandemic shifts space priorities | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Asia News » Militants kill soldier near…

Militants kill soldier near airport in southwestern Pakistan

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 2:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Suspected militants opened fire on troops at a security post near an airport in southwestern Pakistan on Thursday, killing a soldier before fleeing the scene, the military said.

The attack happened in the Turbat district in Baluchistan province, a military statement said. Security forces have launched a search operation in the region to trace and arrest the attackers, it added. The slain soldier was identified as Aqeel Abbas.

No group immediately claimed responsibility but previous such attacks have been blamed on small separatist groups that have been carrying out a long-running insurgency demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. The Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group also have a presence in Baluchistan.

Although Pakistan’s military says it has quelled insurgency, isolated attacks hon troops ave continued.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

National Guard in need of supplemental funds to conduct summer training

USPS career executive who led pandemic response task force to retire this summer

Military leaders pushback on taking nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

Did DHS ‘go rogue’ with FirstSource III solicitation?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up