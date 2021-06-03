CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Free beer, other incentives for 'vaccine sprint' | Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Libraries reopening | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Asia News » Bomb rips through minivan…

Bomb rips through minivan in Afghan capital, at least 4 dead

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 6:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bomb ripped through a minivan in the western part of the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, killing at least four people, police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said.

No one took responsibility for the attack in the neighborhood, which is largely populated by the minority Hazara ethnic group who are mostly Shiite Muslims. The Islamic State however has carried out similar bombings in the area, including an attack on two minivans on Tuesday that killed at least 10 people.

Shiites are a minority in mostly Sunni Afghanistan, and the Islamic State affiliate has declared war against them. In a statement late on Wednesday, IS said they had also bombed an electrical grid station on on Tuesday, leaving much of Kabul in darkness.

Violence and chaos continues to escalate in Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO continue their final withdrawal of the remaining 2,500-3,500 American soldiers and 7,000 allied forces. The last of the troops will be gone by Sept. 11 at the latest.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Army tackling service member suicide by turning to its soldiers

What to watch as Congress revives familiar TSP investment policy debates

IRS expedites bonus-eligible tech hires under new authority from Congress

As more agencies reevaluate telework, OMB sets mid-July deadline to finalize office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up