CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Asia News » Afghan official says separate…

Afghan official says separate bombs hit 2 minivans in capital Kabul, killing 7

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 8:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan official says separate bombs hit 2 minivans in capital Kabul, killing 7.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | National News | World News

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

Biden to return diverted border wall money, spend down rest

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up