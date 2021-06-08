2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

|All Times EDT
|NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
|FIRST ROUND
|Group winners advance
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|El Salvador
|3
|2
|1
|0
|10
|1
|7
|Antigua
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|7
|Montserrat
|3
|1
|2
|0
|7
|3
|5
|Grenada
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|U.S. Virgin Isl.
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|15
|0
|Wednesday, June 2
|At San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic
Montserrat 4, U.S. Virgin Islands 0
|Friday, June 4
|At St. John’s, Antigua
Antigua and Barbuda 1, Grenada 0
|Saturday, June 5
|At St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
El Salvador 7, U.S. Virgin Islands 0
|Tuesday, June 8
|At St. George’s, Grenada
Grenada vs. Montserrat, 7 p.m.
|At San Salvador, El Salvador
El Salvador vs. Antigua and Barbuda, 9:05 p.m.
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Canada
|3
|3
|0
|0
|23
|1
|9
|Suriname
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|0
|9
|Bermuda
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|11
|3
|Aruba
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|19
|3
|Cayman Islands
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|17
|0
|Wednesday, June 2
|At Bradenton, Fla.
Aruba 3, Cayman Islands 1
|Friday, June 4
|At Paramaribo, Suriname
Suriname 6, Bermuda 0
|Saturday, June 5
|At Bradenton, Fla.
Canada 7, Aruba 0
|Tuesday, June 8
|At Bradenton, Fla.
Bermuda vs. Cayman Islands, 8 p.m.
|At Bridgeview, Ill.
Canada vs. Suriname, 9:05 p.m.
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Curaçao
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|1
|9
|Guatemala
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|0
|9
|Cuba
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|3
|6
|St. Vincent
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|16
|3
|Brit. Virgin Is.
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|19
|0
|Wednesday, June 2
|At Guatemala City
Cuba 5, British Virgin Islands 0
|Friday, June 4
|At Guatemala City
Guatemala 10, St. Vincent and the Grendadines 0
|Saturday, June 5
|At Guatemala City
Curaçao 8, British Virgin Islands 0
|Tuesday, June 8
|St. George’s, Grenada
Cuba 1, St. Vincent and the Grendadines 0
|At Willemstad, Curaçao
Curaçao vs. Guatemala, 8 p.m.
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Panama
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|1
|9
|Dominican Rep.
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|1
|7
|Barbados
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Dominica
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Anguilla
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|20
|0
|Wednesday, June 2
|At Roseau, Dominica
Dominica 3, Anguilla 0
|Friday, June 4
|At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic 1, Barbados 1
|Saturday, June 5
|At Panama City, Panama
Panama 13, Anguilla 0
|Tuesday, June 8
|At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Barbados vs. Dominica, 7 p.m.
|At Panama City, Panama
Panama vs. Dominican Republic, 9 p.m.
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Haiti
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|0
|9
|Nicaragua
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|1
|6
|Belize
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|3
|Turks and Caicos
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|22
|0
St. Lucia withdrew
|Friday, June 4
|At Managua, Nicaragua
Nicaragua 3, Belize 0
|Saturday, June 5
|At Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands
Haiti 10, Turks and Caicos Islands 0
|Tuesday, June 8
|At Port-au-Prince, Haiti
Haiti 1, Nicaragua 0
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-St. Kitts
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|2
|9
|Trinidad and Tobago
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|1
|8
|Puerto Rico
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|2
|7
|Guyana
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|8
|3
|Bahamas
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|15
|1
a-advanced to second round
|Wednesday, June 2
|At Mayaguez, Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico 7, Bahamas 0
|Friday, June 4
|At Basseterre, St. Kitts
St. Kitts and Nevis 3, Guyana 0
|Saturday, June 5
|At Nassau, Bahamas
Bahamas 0, Trinidad and Tobago 0
|Tuesday, June 8
|At Georgetown, Guyana
Puerto Rico 2, Guyana 0
|At San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic
Trinidad 2, St. Kitts and Nevis 0
|EUROPE
|Winners qualify
|Second-place teams advance to European playoffs
|along with two best Nations League group winners that did not qualify
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portugal
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|7
|Serbia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|5
|7
|Luxembourg
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Ireland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|Azerbaijan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Wednesday, March 24
|At Turin, Italy
Portugal 1, Azerbaijan 0
|At Belgrade, Serbia
Serbia 3, Ireland 2
|Saturday, March 27
|At Dublin
Luxembourg 1, Ireland 0
|At Belgrade, Serbia
Serbia 2, Portugal 2
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Baku, Azerbaijan
Serbia 2, Azerbaijan 1
|At Luxembourg
Portugal 3, Luxembourg 1
___
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Spain
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|7
|Sweden
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|Greece
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Georgia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|Kosovo
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Thursday, March 25
|At Granada, Spain
Spain 1, Greece 1
|At Stockholm
Sweden 1, Georgia 0
|Sunday, March 28
|At Tblisi, Georgia
Spain 2, Georgia 1
|At Pristina, Kosovo
Sweden 3, Kosovo 0
|Wednesday, March 31
|At Thessaloniki, Greece
Greece 1, Georgia 1
|At Seville, Spain
Spain 3, Kosovo 1
___
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Italy
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0
|9
|Switzerland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|Northern Ireland
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Bulgaria
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|1
|Lithuania
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Thursday, March 25
|At Sofia, Bulgaria
Switzerland 3, Bulgaria 1
|At Parma, Italy
Italy 2, Northern Ireland 0
|Sunday, March 28
|At Sofia, Bulgaria
Italy 2, Bulgaria 0
|At St. Gallen, Switzerland
Switzerland 1, Lithuania 0
|Wednesday, March 31
|At Vilnius, Lithuania
Italy 2, Lithuania 0
|At Belfast, Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland 0, Bulgaria 0
___
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|France
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|7
|Ukraine
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Finland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Bosnia-Herz.
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Kazakhstan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Wednesday, March 24
|At Helninki, Finland
Finland 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2
|At Saint-Denis, France
France 1, Ukraine 1
|Sunday, March 28
|At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
France 2, Kazakhstan 0
|At Lviv, Ukraine
Ukraine 1, Finland 1
|Wednesday, March 31
|At Sarajevo, Bosnia
France 1, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0
|At Lviv, Ukraine
Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 1
___
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Belgium
|3
|2
|1
|0
|12
|2
|7
|Czech Republic
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|4
|4
|Wales
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Belarus
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|10
|3
|Estonia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|9
|0
|Wednesday, March 24
|At Leuven, Belgium
Belgium 3, Wales 1
|At Tallinn, Estonia
Czech Republic 6, Estonia 2
|Saturday, March 27
|At Minsk, Belarus
Belarus 4, Estonia 2
|At Prague, Czech Republic
Czech Republic 1, Belgium 1
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Leuven, Belgium
Belgium 8, Belarus 0
|At Cardiff, Wales
Wales 1, Czech Republic 0
___
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Denmark
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|0
|9
|Scotland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|7
|3
|5
|Israel
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|4
|Austria
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|4
|Faeroe Islands
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8
|1
|Moldova
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|13
|1
|Thursday, March 25
|At Tel Aviv, Israel
Denmark 2, Israel 0
|At Chisinau, Moldova
Moldova 1, Faeroe Islands 1
|At Glasgow, Scotland
Scotland 2, Austria 2
|Sunday, March 28
At Herning, Denmark Denmark 8, Moldova 0
|At Vienna
Austria 3, Faeroe Islands 1
|At Tel Aviv, Israel
Israel 1, Scotland 1
|Wednesday, March 31
|At Vienna
Denmark 4, Austria 0
|At Chisinau, Moldova
Israel 4, Moldova 1
|At Glasgow, Scotland
Scotland 4, Faeroe Islands 0
___
|GROUP G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Turkey
|3
|2
|1
|0
|10
|5
|7
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|4
|6
|Montenegro
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|6
|Norway
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|6
|Latvia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|7
|1
|Gibraltar
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|14
|0
|Wednesday, March 24
|At Istanbul
Turkey 4, Netherlands 2
|At Gibraltar
Gibraltar 0, Norway 3
|At Riga, Latvia
Montenegro 2, Latvia 1
|Saturday, March 27
|At Podgorica, Montenegro
Montenegro 4, Gibraltar 1
|At Malaga, Spain
Turkey 3, Norway 0
|At Amsterdam
Netherlands 2, Latvia 0
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Gibraltar
Netherlands 7, Gibraltar 0
|At Podgorica, Montenegro
Norway 1, Montenegro 0
|At Istanbul
Turkey 3, Latvia 3
___
|GROUP H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Croatia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|6
|Russia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|6
|Slovakia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|5
|Cyprus
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Slovenia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Malta
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|8
|1
|Wednesday, March 24
|At Strovolos, Cyprus
Cyprus 0, Slovakia 0
|At Ta’Qali,, Malta
Russia 3, Malta 1
|At Ljubljana, Slovenia
Slovenia 1, Croatia 0
|Saturday, March 27
|At Sochi, Russia
Russia 2, Slovenia 1
|At Rijeka, Croatia
Croatia 1, Cyprus 0
|At Trnava, Slovakia
Slovakia 2, Malta 2
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Strovolos, Cyprus
Cyprus 1, Slovenia 0
|At Rijeka, Croatia
Croatia 3, Malta 0
|At Trnava, Slovakia
Slovakia 2, Russia 1
__
|GROUP I
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|England
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|9
|Hungary
|3
|2
|1
|0
|10
|4
|7
|Albania
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Poland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|5
|4
|Andorra
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|0
|San Marino
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|10
|0
|Thursday, March 25
|At Andorra La Vella, Albania
Albania 1, Andorra 0
|At London
England 5, San Marino 0
|At Budapest, Hungary
Hungary 3, Poland 3
|Sunday, March 28
|At Andorra La Vella, Albania
England 2, Albania 0
|At Warsaw, Poland
Poland 3, Andorra 0
|At Serravalle, San Marino
Hungary 3, San Marino 0
|Wednesday, March 31
|At Andorra La Vella, Albania
Hungary 4, Andorra 1
|At London
England 2, Poland 1
|At Serravalle, San Marino
Albania 2, San Marino 0
___
|GROUP J
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Armenia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|2
|9
|North Macedonia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|4
|6
|Germany
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2
|6
|Romania
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|3
|Iceland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|3
|Liechtenstein
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|0
|Thursday, March 25
|At Duisburg, Germany
Germany 3, Iceland 0
|At Vadus, Liechtenstein
Armenia 1, Liechtenstein 0
|At Ploiesti, Romania
Romania 3, North Macedonia 2
|Sunday, March 28
|At Yerevan, Armenia
Armenia 2, Iceland 0
At Skopje, Macedonia
North Macedonia 5, Liechtenstein 0
|At Bucharest, Romania
Germany 1, Romania 0
|Wednesday, March 31
|At Yerevan, Armenia
Armenia 3, Romania 2
|At Duisburg, Germany
North Macedonia 2, Germany 1
|At Vadus, Liechtenstein
Iceland 4, Liechtenstein 1
|SOUTH AMERICA
|Top four teams qualify
|Fifth place advances to playoff
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Brazil
|5
|5
|0
|0
|14
|2
|15
|Argentina
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|3
|11
|Ecuador
|6
|3
|0
|3
|14
|10
|9
|Uruguay
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|7
|8
|Paraguay
|5
|1
|4
|0
|6
|5
|7
|Colombia
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|11
|7
|Chile
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|7
|5
|Bolivia
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|13
|4
|Venezuela
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|9
|4
|Peru
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|14
|4
|Thursday, June 3
|At La Paz, Bolivia
Bolivia 3, Venezuela 1
|At Montevideo, Uruguay
Uruguay 0, Paraguay 0
|At Santiago del Estero, Argentina
Argentina 1, Chile 1
|At Lima, Peru
Colombia 3, Peru 0
|Friday, June 4
|At Porto Alegre, Brazil
Brazil 2, Ecuador 0
|Tuesday, June 8
|At Quito, Ecuador
Peru 2, Ecuador 1
|At Caracas, Venezuela
Venezuela 0, Uruguay 0
|At Barranquilla, Colombia
Colombia vs. Argentina, 7 p.m.
|At Asunción, Paraguay
Paraguay vs. Brazil, 8:30 p.m.
|At Las Condes, Chile
Chile vs. Bolivia, 9:30 p.m.
___
|ASIA
|SECOND ROUND
|Group winners and top four second-place teams advance
|a-advanced to third round
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Syria
|7
|7
|0
|0
|21
|4
|21
|China
|6
|4
|1
|1
|22
|2
|13
|Philippines
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|10
|7
|Maldives
|6
|2
|0
|4
|6
|14
|6
|Guam
|7
|0
|0
|7
|2
|29
|0
|Sunday, May 30, 2021
|At Suzhou, China
Guam 0, China 7
|Friday, June 4
|At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Syria 4, Maldives 0
|Monday, June 7
|At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Guam 0, Syria 3
|At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
China 2, Philippines 0
|Friday, June 11
|At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Philippines vs. Guam, 10 a.m.
|At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
China vs. Maldives, 1 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 15
|At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Philippines vs. Maldives, 10 a.m.
|At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
China vs. Syria, 1 p.m.
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Australia
|6
|6
|0
|0
|24
|2
|18
|Jordan
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|2
|13
|Kuwait
|6
|3
|1
|2
|17
|6
|10
|Nepal
|7
|2
|0
|5
|4
|19
|6
|Taiwan
|7
|0
|0
|7
|3
|32
|0
|Thursday, June 3
|At Kuwait City
Nepal 2, Taiwan 0
|At Kuwait City
Australia 3, Kuwait 0
|Monday, June 7
|At Kuwait City
Australia 5, Taiwan 1
|At Kuwait City
Nepal 0, Jordan 3
|Friday, June 11
|At Kuwait City
Nepal vs. Australia, 12:30 p.m.
|At Kuwait City
Kuwait vs. Jordan, 2:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 15
|At Kuwait City
Australia vs. Jordan, 2:30 p.m.
|At Kuwait City
Taiwan vs. Kuwait, 2:30 p.m.
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Iraq
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|3
|14
|Iran
|6
|4
|0
|2
|23
|4
|12
|Bahrain
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|4
|12
|Hong Kong
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8
|5
|Cambodia
|7
|0
|1
|6
|2
|34
|1
|Thursday, June 3
|At Riffa, Bahrain
Bahrain 8, Cambodia 0
|At Muharraq, Bahrain
Iran 3, Hong Kong 1
|Monday, June 7
|At Riffa, Bahrain
Iran 3, Bahrain 0
|At Muharraq, Bahrain
Iraq 4, Cambodia 1
|Friday, June 11
|At Isa Town, Bahrain
Cambodia vs. Iran, 10:30 a.m.
|At Muharraq, Bahrain
Hong King vs. Iraq, 12:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 15
|At Riffa, Bahrain
Bahrain vs. Hong Kong, 12:30 p.m.
|At Isa Town, Bahrain
Iran vs. Iraq, 12:30 p.m.
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Saudi Arabia
|6
|4
|2
|0
|16
|4
|14
|Uzbekistan
|6
|4
|0
|2
|17
|6
|12
|Palestine
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|10
|7
|Singapore
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|19
|7
|Yemen
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|14
|5
|Thursday, June 3
|At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Palestine 4, Singapore 0
|Saturday, June 5
|At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia 3, Yemen 0
|Monday, June 7
|At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Uzbekistan 5, Singapore 0
|Friday, June 11
|At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Singapore vs. Saudi Arabia, 2 p.m.
|At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Yemen vs. Uzbekistan, 2 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 15
|At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Palestine vs. Yemen, 2 p.m.
|At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia vs. Uzbekistan, 2 p.m.
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Qatar
|8
|7
|1
|0
|18
|1
|22
|Oman
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|5
|12
|India
|7
|1
|3
|3
|5
|6
|6
|Afghanistan
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|12
|5
|Bangladesh
|7
|0
|2
|5
|3
|16
|2
|Thursday, June 3
|At Doha, Qatar
Bangladesh 1, Afghanistan 1, tie
|At Doha, Qatar
Qatar 1, India 0
|Monday, June 7
|At Doha, Qatar
Bangladesh 0, India 2
|At Doha, Qatar
Oman 0, Qatar 1
|Friday, June 11
|At Doha, Qatar
Afghanistan vs. Oman, 1 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 15
|At Doha, Qatar
India vs. Afghanistan, 10 a.m.
|At Doha, Qatar
Bangladesh vs. Oman, 1 p.m.
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-Japan
|7
|7
|0
|0
|41
|1
|21
|Tajikistan
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|12
|10
|Kyrgyzstan
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|6
|7
|Myanmar
|6
|2
|0
|4
|5
|23
|6
|Mongolia
|8
|2
|0
|6
|3
|27
|6
|Friday, May 28
|At Chiba, Japan
Japan 10, Myanmar 0
|Monday, June 7
|At Osaka, Japan
Japan 4, Tajikistan 1
|Friday, June 11
|At Osaka, Japan
Myanmar vs. Kyrgystan, 3 a.m.
|Tuesday, June 15
|At Osaka, Japan
Japan vs. Kyrgystan, 6:25 a.m.
|Tuesday, June 15
|At Osaka, Japan
Tajikistan vs. Myanmar, 6:25 a.m.
|GROUP G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Vietnam
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|1
|14
|Utd Arab Emir.
|6
|4
|0
|2
|15
|5
|12
|Thailand
|7
|2
|3
|2
|9
|8
|9
|Malaysia
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8
|10
|9
|Indonesia
|7
|0
|1
|6
|5
|22
|1
|Friday, June 3
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Thailand 2, Indonesia 2
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates 4, Malaysia 0
|Monday, June 7
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates 3, Thailand 1
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Vietnam 4, Indonesia 0
|Friday, June 11
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Indonesia vs. United Arab Emirates, 12:45 p.m.
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Malaysia vs. Vietnam, 12:45 p.m.
|Monday, June 15
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Thailand vs. Malaysia, 12:45 p.m.
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates vs. Vietnam, 12:45 p.m.
|GROUP H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|South Korea
|4
|3
|1
|0
|15
|0
|10
|Lebanon
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|3
|10
|Turkmenistan
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|9
|6
|Sri Lanka
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|18
|0
|North Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Korea withdrew
|Saturday, June 5
|At Goyang, South Korea
South Korea 5, Turkmenistanm 0
|At Goyang, South Korea
Lebanon 3, Sri Lanka 2
|Friday, June 11
|At Goyang, South Korea
Turkmenistan vs. Lebanon, 2 a.m.
|At Goyang, South Korea
Sri Lanka vs. South Korea, 7 a.m.
|Sunday, June 13
|At Goyang, South Korea
South Korea vs. Lebanon, 2 a.m.
|AFRICA
|SECOND ROUND
|Group winners advance
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Algeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burkina Faso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Djibouti
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Niger
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Equatorial Guinea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mauritania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tunisia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cape Verde
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent.Afr.Republic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liberia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ivory Coast
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mali
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Angola
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Egypt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gabon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Libya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ethiopia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zimbabwe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Republic of Congo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Senegal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Togo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP I
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Guinea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guinea-Bissau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morocco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sudan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP J
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Benin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dem. Rep. of Congo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Magadascar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
