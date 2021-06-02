2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

All Times EDT NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN FIRST ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L…

All Times EDT NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN FIRST ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Montserrat 3 1 2 0 7 3 5 Antigua 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 El Salvador 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Grenada 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 U.S. Virgin Isl. 3 0 0 2 0 8 0 Wednesday, June 2 At San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic

Montserrat 4, U.S. Virgin Islands 0

Friday, June 4 At St. John’s, Antigua

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Grenada, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 At St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. El Salvador, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 At St. George’s, Grenada

Grenada vs. Montserrat, 7 p.m.

At San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. Antigua and Barbuda, 9:05 p.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Canada 2 2 0 0 16 1 6 Suriname 2 2 0 0 9 0 6 Bermuda 2 1 0 1 6 5 3 Aruba 3 1 0 2 3 12 3 Cayman Islands 3 0 0 3 1 17 0 Wednesday, June 2 At Bradenton, Fla.

Aruba 3, Cayman Islands 1

Friday, June 4 At Paramaribo, Suriname

Suriname vs. Bermuda, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 At Bradenton, Fla.

Aruba vs. Canada, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 At Bradenton, Fla.

Bermuda vs. Cayman Islands, 8 p.m.

At Bridgeview, Ill.

Canada vs. Suriname, 9:05 p.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Curaçao 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 Guatemala 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Cuba 3 1 0 2 6 3 3 St. Vincent 2 1 0 1 3 5 3 Brit. Virgin Is. 3 0 0 3 0 11 0 Wednesday, June 2 At Guatemala City

Cuba 5, British Virgin Islands 0

Friday, June 4 At Guatemala City

Guatemala vs. St. Vincent and the Grendadines, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 At Guatemala City

British Virgin Islands vs. Curaçao, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 St. George’s, Grenada

St. Vincent and the Grendadines vs. Cuba, 4 p.m.

At Willemstad, Curaçao

Curaçao vs. Guatemala, 8 p.m.

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Dominican Rep. 2 2 0 0 7 0 6 Panama 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 Barbados 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Dominica 3 1 0 2 1 3 3 Anguilla 3 0 0 3 0 7 0 Wednesday, June 2 At Roseau, Dominica

Dominica 3, Anguilla 0

Friday, June 4 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic vs. Barbados, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 At Panama City, Panama

Anguilla vs. Panama, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Barbados vs. Dominica, 7 p.m.

At Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. Dominican Republic, 10 p.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Nicaragua 1 1 0 0 7 0 3 Haiti 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Belize 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 Turks and Caicos 2 0 0 2 0 12 0

St. Lucia withdrew

Friday, June 4 At Managua, Nicaragua

Nicaragua vs. Belize, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 At Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands

Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Haiti, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 At Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Haiti vs. Nicaragua, 5 p.m.

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts St. Kitts 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 Trinidad 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 Puerto Rico 3 1 1 1 8 2 4 Guyana 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 Bahamas 3 0 0 3 0 15 0 Wednesday, June 2 At Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico 7, Bahamas 0, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 4 At Basseterre, St. Kitts

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Guyana, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 At Nassau, Bahamas

Bahamas vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 At Georgetown, Guyana

Guyana vs. Puerto Rico

At San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic

Trinidad vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, 3:30 p.m.

EUROPE Winners qualify Second-place teams advance to European playoffs along with two best Nations League group winners that did not qualify GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Portugal 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 Serbia 3 2 1 0 7 5 7 Luxembourg 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Ireland 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Turin, Italy

Portugal 1, Azerbaijan 0

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 3, Ireland 2

Saturday, March 27 At Dublin

Luxembourg 1, Ireland 0

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 2, Portugal 2

Tuesday, March 30 At Baku, Azerbaijan

Serbia 2, Azerbaijan 1

At Luxembourg

Portugal 3, Luxembourg 1

___

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Spain 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 Sweden 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Greece 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Georgia 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 1 6 0 Thursday, March 25 At Granada, Spain

Spain 1, Greece 1

At Stockholm

Sweden 1, Georgia 0

Sunday, March 28 At Tblisi, Georgia

Spain 2, Georgia 1

At Pristina, Kosovo

Sweden 3, Kosovo 0

Wednesday, March 31 At Thessaloniki, Greece

Greece 1, Georgia 1

At Seville, Spain

Spain 3, Kosovo 1

___

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Italy 3 3 0 0 6 0 9 Switzerland 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 Northern Ireland 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 Bulgaria 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 Lithuania 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Thursday, March 25 At Sofia, Bulgaria

Switzerland 3, Bulgaria 1

At Parma, Italy

Italy 2, Northern Ireland 0

Sunday, March 28 At Sofia, Bulgaria

Italy 2, Bulgaria 0

At St. Gallen, Switzerland

Switzerland 1, Lithuania 0

Wednesday, March 31 At Vilnius, Lithuania

Italy 2, Lithuania 0

At Belfast, Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland 0, Bulgaria 0

___

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts France 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 Ukraine 3 0 3 0 3 3 3 Finland 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 Bosnia-Herz. 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Kazakhstan 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 Wednesday, March 24

At Helninki, Finland Finland 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2

At Saint-Denis, France

France 1, Ukraine 1

Sunday, March 28 At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

France 2, Kazakhstan 0

At Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine 1, Finland 1

Wednesday, March 31 At Sarajevo, Bosnia

France 1, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0

At Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 1

___

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Belgium 3 2 1 0 12 2 7 Czech Republic 3 1 1 1 7 4 4 Wales 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Belarus 2 1 0 1 4 10 3 Estonia 2 0 0 2 4 9 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Leuven, Belgium

Belgium 3, Wales 1

At Tallinn, Estonia

Czech Republic 6, Estonia 2

Saturday, March 27 At Minsk, Belarus

Belarus 4, Estonia 2

At Prague, Czech Republic

Czech Republic 1, Belgium 1

Tuesday, March 30 At Leuven, Belgium

Belgium 8, Belarus 0

At Cardiff, Wales

Wales 1, Czech Republic 0

___

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Denmark 3 3 0 0 14 0 9 Scotland 3 1 2 0 7 3 5 Israel 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 Austria 3 1 1 1 5 7 4 Faeroe Islands 3 0 1 2 2 8 1 Moldova 3 0 1 2 2 13 1 Thursday, March 25 At Tel Aviv, Israel

Denmark 2, Israel 0

At Chisinau, Moldova

Moldova 1, Faeroe Islands 1

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 2, Austria 2

Sunday, March 28 At Herning, Denmark

Denmark 8, Moldova 0

At Vienna

Austria 3, Faeroe Islands 1

At Tel Aviv, Israel

Israel 1, Scotland 1

Wednesday, March 31 At Vienna

Denmark 4, Austria 0

At Chisinau, Moldova

Israel 4, Moldova 1

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 4, Faeroe Islands 0

___

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Turkey 3 2 1 0 10 5 7 Netherlands 3 2 0 1 11 4 6 Montenegro 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 Norway 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 Latvia 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Gibraltar 3 0 0 3 1 14 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Istanbul

Turkey 4, Netherlands 2

At Gibraltar

Gibraltar 0, Norway 3

At Riga, Latvia

Montenegro 2, Latvia 1

Saturday, March 27 At Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro 4, Gibraltar 1

At Malaga, Spain

Turkey 3, Norway 0

At Amsterdam

Netherlands 2, Latvia 0

Tuesday, March 30 At Gibraltar

Netherlands 7, Gibraltar 0

At Podgorica, Montenegro

Norway 1, Montenegro 0

At Istanbul

Turkey 3, Latvia 3

___

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Croatia 3 2 0 1 4 1 6 Russia 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 Slovakia 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 Cyprus 3 1 1 1 1 1 4 Slovenia 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 Malta 3 0 1 2 3 8 1 Wednesday, March 24 At Strovolos, Cyprus

Cyprus 0, Slovakia 0

At Ta’Qali,, Malta

Russia 3, Malta 1

At Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia 1, Croatia 0

Saturday, March 27 At Sochi, Russia

Russia 2, Slovenia 1

At Rijeka, Croatia

Croatia 1, Cyprus 0

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 2, Malta 2

Tuesday, March 30 At Strovolos, Cyprus

Cyprus 1, Slovenia 0

At Rijeka, Croatia

Croatia 3, Malta 0

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 2, Russia 1

__

GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts England 3 3 0 0 9 1 9 Hungary 3 2 1 0 10 4 7 Albania 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 Poland 3 1 1 1 7 5 4 Andorra 3 0 0 3 1 8 0 San Marino 3 0 0 3 0 10 0 Thursday, March 25 At Andorra La Vella, Albania

Albania 1, Andorra 0

At London

England 5, San Marino 0

At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary 3, Poland 3

Sunday, March 28 At Andorra La Vella, Albania

England 2, Albania 0

At Warsaw, Poland

Poland 3, Andorra 0

At Serravalle, San Marino

Hungary 3, San Marino 0

Wednesday, March 31 At Andorra La Vella, Albania

Hungary 4, Andorra 1

At London

England 2, Poland 1

At Serravalle, San Marino

Albania 2, San Marino 0

___

GROUP J GP W D L GF GA Pts Armenia 3 3 0 0 6 2 9 North Macedonia 3 2 0 1 9 4 6 Germany 3 2 0 1 5 2 6 Romania 3 1 0 2 5 6 3 Iceland 3 1 0 2 4 6 3 Liechtenstein 3 0 0 3 1 10 0 Thursday, March 25 At Duisburg, Germany

Germany 3, Iceland 0

At Vadus, Liechtenstein

Armenia 1, Liechtenstein 0

At Ploiesti, Romania

Romania 3, North Macedonia 2

Sunday, March 28 At Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia 2, Iceland 0

At Skopje, Macedonia

North Macedonia 5, Liechtenstein 0

At Bucharest, Romania

Germany 1, Romania 0

Wednesday, March 31 At Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia 3, Romania 2

At Duisburg, Germany

North Macedonia 2, Germany 1

At Vadus, Liechtenstein

Iceland 4, Liechtenstein 1

SOUTH AMERICA Top four teams qualify Fifth place advances to playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts Brazil 4 4 0 0 12 2 12 Argentina 4 3 1 0 6 2 10 Ecuador 4 3 0 1 13 6 9 Paraguay 4 1 3 0 6 5 6 Uruguay 4 2 0 2 7 7 6 Chile 4 1 1 2 6 6 4 Colombia 4 1 1 2 6 11 4 Venezuela 4 1 0 3 2 6 3 Peru 4 0 1 3 4 10 1 Bolivia 4 0 1 3 5 12 1 Thursday, June 3 At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Venezuela, 4 p.m.

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay vs. Paraguay, 6 p.m.

At Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Argentina vs. Chile, 8 p.m.

At Porto Alegre, Brazil

Brazil vs. Ecuador, 8:30 p.m.

At Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Colombia, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 At Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Peru, 5 p.m.

At Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Uruguay, 6:30 p.m.

At Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia vs. Argentina, 7 p.m.

At Asunción, Paraguay

Paraguay vs. Brazil, 8:30 p.m.

At Las Condes, Chile

Chile vs. Bolivia, 9:30 p.m.

___

ASIA SECOND ROUND Group winners and top four second-place teams advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Syria 5 5 0 0 14 4 15 China 5 3 1 1 20 2 10 Philippines 5 2 1 2 8 8 7 Maldives 5 2 0 3 6 10 6 Guam 6 0 0 6 2 26 0 Sunday, May 30, 2021 At Suzhou, China

Guam 0, China 7

Friday, June 4 At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Maldives vs. Syria, TBA

Monday, June 7 At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Guam vs. Syria, TBA

At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

China vs. Philippines, TBA

Friday, June 11 At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

China vs. Maldives, TBA

At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Philippines vs. Guam, TBA

Tuesday, June 15 At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Philippines vs. Maldives, TBA

At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

China vs. Syria, TBA

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Australia 4 4 0 0 16 1 12 Kuwait 5 3 1 1 17 3 10 Jordan 5 3 1 1 10 2 10 Nepal 5 1 0 4 2 16 3 Taiwan 5 0 0 5 2 25 0 Thursday, June 3 At Kuwait City

Nepal vs. Taiwan, 12:30 p.m.

At Kuwait City

Australia vs. Kuwait, 2:30 p.m.

Monday, June 7 At Kuwait City

Australia vs. Taiwan, 2:30 p.m.

At Kuwait City

Nepal vs. Jordan, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, June 11 At Kuwait City

Nepal vs. Australia, 12:30 p.m.

At Kuwait City

Kuwait vs. Jordan, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15 At Kuwait City

Australia vs. Jordan, 2:30 p.m.

At Kuwait City

Taiwan vs. Kuwait, 2:30 p.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Iraq 5 3 2 0 9 2 11 Bahrain 5 2 3 0 3 1 9 Iran 4 2 0 2 17 3 6 Hong Kong 5 1 2 2 3 5 5 Cambodia 5 0 1 4 1 22 1 Thursday, June 3 At Riffa, Bahrain

Bahrain vs. Cambodia, 12:30 p.m.

At Muharraq, Bahrain

Iran vs. Hong Kong, 10:30 a.m.

Monday, June 7 At Riffa, Bahrain

Iran vs. Bahrain, 12:30 p.m.

At Muharraq, Bahrain

Iraq vs. Cambodia, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, June 11 At Isa Town, Bahrain

Cambodia vs. Iran, 10:30 a.m.

At Muharraq, Bahrain

Hong King vs. Iraq, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15 At Riffa, Bahrain

Bahrain vs. Hong Kong, 12:30 p.m.

At Isa Town, Bahrain

Iran vs. Iraq, 12:30 p.m.

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Saudi Arabia 5 3 2 0 13 4 11 Uzbekistan 5 3 0 2 12 6 9 Singapore 5 2 1 2 7 10 7 Yemen 5 1 2 2 6 11 5 Palestine 6 1 1 4 3 10 4 Thursday, June 3 At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Palestine vs. Singapore, 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia vs. Yemen, 2 p.m.

Monday, June 7 At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Uzbekistan vs. Singapore, 2 p.m.

Friday, June 11 At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Singapore vs. Saudi Arabia, 2 p.m.

At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Yemen vs. Uzbekistan, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15 At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Palestine vs. Yemen, 2 p.m.

At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia vs. Uzbekistan, 2 p.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Qatar 5 4 1 0 11 1 13 Oman 5 4 0 1 11 4 12 Afghanistan 5 1 1 3 2 11 4 India 5 0 3 2 3 5 3 Bangladesh 4 0 1 3 2 8 1 Thursday, June 3 At Doha, Qatar

Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan, 10 a.m.

At Doha, Qatar

India vs. Qatar, 1 p.m.

Monday, June 7 At Doha, Qatar

Bangladesh vs. India, 10 a.m.

At Doha, Qatar

Oman vs. Qatar, 1 p.m.

Friday, June 11 At Doha, Qatar

Afghanistan vs. Oman, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15 At Doha, Qatar

India vs. Afghanistan, 10 a.m.

At Doha, Qatar

Bangladesh vs. Oman, 1 p.m.

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Japan 5 6 0 0 37 0 18 Tajikistan 6 3 1 2 9 8 10 Kyrgyzstan 5 2 1 2 10 5 7 Myanmar 6 2 0 4 5 23 6 Mongolia 7 1 0 6 2 27 3 Friday, May 28 At Chiba, Japan

Japan 10, Myanmar 0

Sunday, June 6 At Osaka, Japan

Kyrgystan vs. Mongolia, 3 a.m.

Monday, June 7 At Osaka, Japan

Japan vs. Tajikistan, 6:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 15 At Osaka, Japan

Japan vs. Kyrgystan, 6:25 a.m.

Friday, June 11 At Osaka, Japan

Myanmar vs. Kyrgystan, 3 a.m.

Tuesday, June 15 At Osaka, Japan

Tajikistan vs. Myanmar, 6:25 a.m.

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Vietnam 5 3 2 0 5 1 11 Malaysia 5 3 0 2 8 6 9 Thailand 5 2 2 1 6 3 8 Utd Arab Emir. 4 2 0 2 8 4 6 Indonesia 5 0 0 5 3 16 0 Friday, June 3 At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Thailand vs. Indonesia, 12:45 p.m.

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates vs. Malaysia, 12:45 p.m.

Monday, June 7 At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates vs. Thailand, 12:45 p.m.

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Vietnam vs. Indonesia, 12:45 p.m.

Friday, June 11 At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Indonesia vs. United Arab Emirates, 12:45 p.m.

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Malaysia vs. Vietnam, 12:45 p.m.

Monday, June 15 At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Thailand vs. Malaysia, 12:45 p.m.

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates vs. Vietnam, 12:45 p.m.

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts South Korea 3 2 1 0 10 0 7 Lebanon 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 North Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Turkmenistan 4 2 0 2 4 1 6 Sri Lanka 4 0 0 4 0 15 0 North Korea withdrew At Goyang, South Korea

South Korea vs. Turkmenistanm 7 a.m.

Monday, June 7 At Goyang, South Korea

Lebanon vs. Sri Lanka, 2 a.m.

Friday, June 11 At Goyang, South Korea

Turkmenistan vs. Lebanon, 2 a.m.

At Goyang, South Korea

Sri Lanka vs. South Korea, 7 a.m.

Sunday, June 13 At Goyang, South Korea

South Korea vs. Lebanon, 2 a.m.

AFRICA SECOND ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Burkina Faso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Djibouti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Niger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Equatorial Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Cape Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Cent.Afr.Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Liberia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mozambique 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Rwanda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Angola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gabon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Libya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Ethiopia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Republic of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Togo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP J GP W D L GF GA Pts Benin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dem. Rep. of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Magadascar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

