MEMORIAL DAY: Events across DC set to honor veterans | What's safe to do this weekend? | What's open, what's closed | WTOP beach guide
Home » Asia News » US men miss qualifying…

US men miss qualifying for Olympic 3-on-3 basketball debut

The Associated Press

May 31, 2021, 8:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAZ, Austria (AP) — When the 3-on-3 street version of basketball makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo, the United States men’s team won’t be there.

The US lost to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of an Olympic qualifying tournament on Sunday that offered three tickets to the eight-team lineup at the games.

The Americans were world champions in 2019 and had former NBA players Dominique Jones and Robbie Hummel on a four-player roster for the qualifying event in Graz, Austria.

The Dutch were joined by Latvia and Poland in an Olympic lineup that already included Japan, China, Russia and Serbia. The eighth place will be awarded at a tournament this week in Hungary for lower-ranked nations.

The U.S. women did advance in Austria to the Olympics along with France and Japan.

A final women’s place is also awarded this week in Hungary to complete the eight-nation Olympic field that includes China, Mongolia, Romania and Russia.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Other Sports News | Sports | World News

Agencies getting on board with TMF as expedited review deadline nears

OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up