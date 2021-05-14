BEIJING (AP) — Tornadoes kill seven people, injure more than 200 others in China; six dead in city of Wuhan.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
May 14, 2021, 7:54 PM
