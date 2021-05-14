CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Asia News » Tornadoes kill seven people,…

Tornadoes kill seven people, injure more than 200 others in China; six dead in city of Wuhan

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 7:54 PM

BEIJING (AP) — Tornadoes kill seven people, injure more than 200 others in China; six dead in city of Wuhan.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

