CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC leaders react to mask guidance | DC kids get vaccinated | When to reserve zoo passes | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Asia News » Power restored in Taiwan…

Power restored in Taiwan after rolling blackouts

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 11:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Power has been restored to millions of people in Taiwan after an equipment failure at a power plant set off rolling blackouts across the island.

After blackouts started around 3 p.m. Thursday, power was restored gradually starting at 8 p.m., Taiwan’s official Central News Agency said.

The outage disrupted a daily briefing being given by government officials on the island’s pandemic situation.

Taipower, the government-run electric company, said the outages affected 8.46 million households and emergency repairs were being done.

In Hsinchu, 150,000 households lost power. In the southern city of Tainan, 14 districts were affected.

President Tsai Ing-wen issued a statement saying the government was handling the situation and the cause of the outage would be investigated.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Business & Finance | World News

Agencies on the clock to fix long-standing cyber challenges

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Navy wants to leverage industry systems to get a jump on digital engineering

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up