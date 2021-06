LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play

At Shadow Creek Golf Course Las Vegas Prize Money: $1.5 million Yardage: 6,804; Par: 72 Group Stage (Seedings in parentheses)…

At Shadow Creek Golf Course Las Vegas Prize Money: $1.5 million Yardage: 6,804; Par: 72 Group Stage (Seedings in parentheses)

x-advanced in a playoff

GROUP 1 Wednesday

Jin Young Ko (1), South Korea def. Natalie Gulbis (64), United States, 4 and 2

Caroline Masson (32), Germany def. Anna Nordqvist (32), Sweden, 3 and 2

Thursday

Jin Young Ko (1), South Korea def. Caroline Masson (32), Germany, 2-up

Anna Nordqvist (32), Sweden def. Natalie Gulbis (64), United States, 5 and 4

Friday

x-Anna Nordqvist (32) def. Jin Young Ko (1), South Korea, 5 and 3

Caroline Masson (32), Germany vs. Natalie Gulbis (64), United States, tied

___

GROUP 2 Wednesday

Inbee Park (2), South Korea vs. Jennifer Chang (63), United States, tied

Celine Boutier (34), France def. Gaby Lopez (31), Mexico, 4 and 2

Thursday

Inbee Park (2), South Korea def. Celine Boutier (34), France, 5 and 3

Gaby Lopez (31), Mexico def. Jennifer Chang (63), United States, 4 and 2

Friday

Inbee Park (2), South Korea def. Gaby Lopez (31), Mexico, 2 and 1

Celine Boutier (34), France def. Jennifer Chang (63), United States, 3 and 1

___

GROUP 3 Wednesday

Sei Young Kim (3), South Korea vs. Ayako Uehara (62), Japan, tied

Brittany Altomare (30), United States, def. Yu Liu (35), China, 1-up

Thursday

Sei Young Kim (3), South Korea vs. Yu Liu (35), China, tied

Brittany Altomare (30), United States, def. Ayako Uehara (62), Japan, 1-up

Friday

Sei Young Kim (3), South Korea def. x-Brittany Altomare (30), United States, 2 and 1

Yu Liu (35), China def. Ayako Uehara (62), Japan, 4 and 3

___

GROUP 4 Wednesday

Jenny Coleman (61), United States def. Brooke M. Henderson (4), Canada, 1-up

Angela Stanford (29), United States def. Ashleigh Buhai (36), Russia, 1-up

Thursday

Ashleigh Buhai (36), Russia def. Brooke M. Henderson (4), Canada, 1-up

Jenny Coleman (61), United States def. Angela Stanford (29), United States, 2 and 1

Friday

Jenny Coleman (61), United States vs. Ashleigh Buhai (36), Russia, tied

Angela Stanford (29), United States vs. Brooke M. Henderson (4), Canada, tied

___

GROUP 5 Wednesday

Danielle Kang (5), United States, def. Albane Valenzuela (60), Switzerland, 7 and 6

Lizette Salas (28), United States def. Madelene Sagstrom (37), Sweden, 5 and 4

Thursday

Danielle Kang (5), United States def. Madelene Sagstrom (37), Sweden, 2 and 1

Lizette Salas (28), United States def. Albane Valenzuela (60), Switzerland, 3 and 2

Friday

Danielle Kang (5), United States def. Lizette Salas (28), United States, 4 and 3

Madelene Sagstrom (37), Sweden vs. Albane Valenzuela (60), Switzerland, tied

___

GROUP 6 Wednesday

Alison Lee (59), United States def. Hyo Joo Kim (6), South Korea, 5 and 4

Megan Khang (27), United States def. Jenny Shin (38), South Korea, 5 and 4

Thursday

Jenny Shin (38), South Korea def. Hyo Joo Kim (6), South Korea, 2 and 1

Alison Lee (59), United States def. Megan Khang (27), United States, 1-up

Friday

x-Jenny Shin (38), South Korea def. Alison Lee (59), United States, 4 and 2

Hyo Joo Kim (6), South Korea def. Megan Khang (27), United States 1-up

___

GROUP 7 Wednesday

Patty Tavatanakit (7), Thailand, vs. Sarah Kemp (58), Australia, tied

Stacy Lewis (26), United States def. Mi Hyang Lee (39), South Korea, 5 and 4

Thursday

Patty Tavatanakit (7), Thailand def. Mi Hyang Lee (39), South Korea, 2 and 1

Stacy Lewis (26), United States vs. Sarah Kemp (58), Australia, tied

Friday

Patty Tavatanakit (7), Thailand def. Stacy Lewis (26), United States, 5 and 4

Mi Hyang Lee (39), South Korea vs. Sarah Kemp (58), Australia, tied

___

GROUP 8 Wednesday

Minjee Lee (8), Australia vs. Jaye Marie Green (57), United States, tied

Moriya Jutanugarn (25), Thailand def. Cheyenne Knight (40), United States, 5 and 3

Thursday

Minjee Lee (8), Australia def. Cheyenne Knight (40), United States, 4 and 3

Moriya Jutanugarn (25), Thailand def. Jaye Marie Green (57), United States, 6 and 5

Friday

Minjee Lee (8), Australia, def. Moriya Jutanugarn (25), Thailand, 4 and 3

Jaye Marie Green (57), United States def. Cheyenne Knight (40), United States 1-up

___

GROUP 9 Wednesday

Gerina Piller (56), United States def. Hannah Green (9), Australia, 3 and 2

Azahara Munoz (41), Spain def. Mel Reid (24), England, 2-up

Thursday

Hannah Green (9), Australia def. Azahara Munoz (41), Spain, 1-up

Mel Reid (24), England, def. Gerina Piller (56), United States, 3 and 2

Friday

Azahara Munoz (41), Spain def. Gerina Piller (56), United States, 2 and 1

z-Mel Reid (24), England def. Hannah Green (9), Australia, 1-up

___

GROUP 10 Wednesday

Nasa Hataoka (10), Japan def. Jing Yan (55), China, 3 and 1

Jasmine Suwannapura (42), Thailand def. Mi Jung Hur (23), South Korea, 2-up

Thursday

Nasa Hataoka (10), Japan def. Jasmine Suwannapura (42), Thailand, 6 and 4

Mi Jung Hur (23), South Korea, vs. Jing Yan (55), China, tied

Friday

Nasa Hataoka (10), Japan vs. Mi Jung Hur (23), South Korea, tied

Jing Yan (55), China def. Jasmine Suwannapura (42), Thailand, 4 and 3

___

GROUP 11 Wednesday

So Yeon Ryu (11), South Korea def. Ryann O’Toole (54), United States, 3 and 1

Eun-Hee Ji (43), South Korea def. Mirim Lee (22), South Korea, 4 and 3

Thursday

So Yeon Ryu (11), South Korea def. Eun-Hee Ji (43), South Korea, 4 and 3

Mirim Lee (22), South Korea vs. Ryann O’Toole (54), United States, tied

Friday

Mirim Lee (22), South Korea def. So Yeon Ryu (11), South Korea, 4 and 3

x-Eun-Hee Ji (43), South Korea def. Ryann O’Toole (54), United States, 1-up

___

GROUP 12 Wednesday

Annie Park (53) Russia def. Austin Ernst (12), United States, 1-up

Amy Olson (5), United States vs. Bronte Law (44), England, tied

Thursday

Bronte Law (44), England, def. Austin Ernst (12), United States, 2 and 1

Amy Olson (5), United States vs. Annie Park (53), Russia, 3 and 2

Friday

Bronte Law (44), England def. Annie Park (53) Russia, 6 and 5

Austin Ernst (12), United States def. Amy Olson (5), United States, 5 and 4

___

GROUP 13 Wednesday

Jennifer Kupcho (13), United States def. Christina Kim (52), United States, 6 and 4

Leona Maguire (45), Ireland def. Ally Ewing (20), United States, 2 and 1

Thursday

Jennifer Kupcho (13), United States, vs. Leona Maguire (45), Ireland, tied

Ally Ewing (20), United States def. Christina Kim (52), United States, 2 and 1

Friday

Ally Ewing (20), United States def. Jennifer Kupcho (13), United States, 1-up

Christina Kim (52), United States def. Leona Maguire (45), Ireland, 1-up

___

GROUP 14 Wednesday

Jeongeun Lee6 (14), South Korea, vs. Pajaree Anannarukarn (51), Thailand, tied

Brittany Lincicome (46), United States def. Shanshan Feng (19), China, 2 and 1

Thursday

Jeongeun Lee6 (14), South Korea def. Brittany Lincicome (46) United States, 5 and 3

Shanshan Feng (19), China, def. Pajaree Anannarukarn (51), Thailand, 1-up

Friday

Jeongeun Lee6 (14), South Korea, def. Shanshan Feng (19), China, 1-up

Pajaree Anannarukarn (51), Thailand def. Brittany Lincicome (46) United States, 2 and 1

___

GROUP 15 Wednesday

Sophia Popov (15), Germany, vs. Hee Young Park (50), South Korea, tied

Sung Hyun Park (18), South Korea def. Su Oh (47), Australia, 3 and 1

Thursday

Sophia Popov (15), Germany, def. Su Oh (47), Australia, 5 and 4

Hee Young Park (50), South Korea def. Sung Hyun Park (18), South Korea, 2 and 1

Friday

Sophia Popov (15), Germany, def. Sung Hyun Park (18), South Korea, 6 and 5

Su Oh (47), Australia def. Hee Young Park (50), South Korea, 2-up

___

GROUP 16 Wednesday

Ariya Jutanugarn (16), Thailand vs. Lauren Stephenson (49), United States, tied

Sarah Schmelzel (48), United States, def. Carlota Ciganda (17), Spain, 1-up

Thursday

Ariya Jutanugarn (16), Thailand, def. Sarah Schmelzel (48), United States, 4 and 3

Lauren Stephenson (49), United States def. Carlota Ciganda (17), Spain, 3 and 2

Friday

x-Ariya Jutanugarn (16), Thailand vs. Carlota Ciganda (17), Spain, tied

Sarah Schmelzel (48), United States def. Lauren Stephenson (49), United States, 3 and 2

___

