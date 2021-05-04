CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to lift most restrictions May 21 | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Italy to vaccinate its athletes for Tokyo Olympics

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 12:40 PM

ROME (AP) — The Italian Olympic Committee is making arrangements to vaccinate its entire team for the Tokyo Games.

About two-thirds of the Italians qualified for the games have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 because they are affiliated with the military. The remaining athletes, as well as coaches and staff members — and even athletes still attempting to qualify — will begin receiving vaccines on Friday, CONI said.

As of Tuesday, 237 Italians had qualified for the Olympics, which open on July 23.

Australia also recently announced plans to vaccinate its Olympians.

Athletes traveling to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics will be required to stay within a “bubble” consisting of the official accommodation, venues and training areas and will be tested for the coronavirus before and during their stay, but there is no requirement to be vaccinated ahead of competition.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

