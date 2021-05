BEIJING (AP) — China has landed a spacecraft on Mars for the first time in the latest advance for its…

BEIJING (AP) — China has landed a spacecraft on Mars for the first time in the latest advance for its space program.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Saturday that the lander had touched down, citing the China National Space Administration.

