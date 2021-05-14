KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan police day death toll in Kabul mosque bombing rises to 12, including the Imam.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
May 14, 2021, 6:36 AM
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan police day death toll in Kabul mosque bombing rises to 12, including the Imam.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.