MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Asia News » 3 dead after Japanese…

3 dead after Japanese vessel, Russian freighter collide

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 4:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — Three crew members of a Japanese crab fishing vessel died Wednesday after a collision with a Russian freighter in the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan’s Hokkaido island, officials said.

The Japanese vessel overturned following the collision. The Russian cargo ship rescued all five crew members, but three were confirmed dead after arriving at the port of Mombetsu, Japan’s government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said.

Japanese broadcaster NHK identified the Japanese vessel as the 9.7-ton Daihachi Hokko Maru, based in Mombetsu, and the freighter as the 662-ton Amur, registered in Nevelsk in Russia’s Sakhalin island.

The two vessels collided around 6 a.m. about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Mombetsu. The Amur had departed Sakhalin on Tuesday and was carrying crabs to the Japanese port.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Coast Guard to stand up first cyber 'red team' as it creates Cyber Operational Assessments Branch

Senate confirms Brooks-LaSure as CMS administrator

Air Force report shows high unmet demand for child care

Postal reform bill could raise health premiums for federal workers, employee group warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up