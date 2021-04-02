Tendulkar admitted to hospital with COVID-19

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalized, one week after testing positive for coronavirus.
Tendulkar said in a tweet on Friday that “as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalized.”
The 47-year-old former India captain added that he was hoping to go home in a few days.
Tendulkar tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday and was quarantining at home with mild symptoms.
He retired in 2013 after playing in his 200th test match.
