CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. vaccine update | DC to allow walk-up vaccinations | Shots add to local pharmacies' workloads | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Asia News » Official says disruption in…

Official says disruption in oxygen supply kills 22 patients in a hospital in western India

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 5:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW DELHI (AP) — Official says disruption in oxygen supply kills 22 patients in a hospital in western India.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | National News | World News

JADC2 strategy in the works, possibility for investment fund

Navy, Coast Guard consider network tech to hedge against illegal fishing

In spite of it all, federal employee engagement rises in 2020 FEVS

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up