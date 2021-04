TOKYO (AP) — NHK television: Japan to raise greenhouse gas emissions reduction target to 46% from 2013 levels by 2030…

TOKYO (AP) — NHK television: Japan to raise greenhouse gas emissions reduction target to 46% from 2013 levels by 2030 instead of 26%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.