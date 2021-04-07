CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nationals monitor vaccinated players | Va. vaccine chief on J&J pause | What to know about J&J vaccine | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Nebraska college IDs aviation students killed in accident

The Associated Press

April 7, 2021, 1:07 PM

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska community college has identified two international students who were killed last week at the school’s aviation maintenance facility.

Yemin An, 21, of Seoul, South Korea, and Zhaoxin Chen, 24, of Xi’an, China, were killed April 1 while working on an airplane engine inside the facility at the Sidney Municipal Airport, a news release from Western Nebraska Community College said.

The college said both students were sophomores enrolled in Western Nebraska Community College’s Aviation Maintenance Technician program. No other details were released about how the students died.

The Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office, Sidney Police Department and Federal Aviation Administration are still investigating.

