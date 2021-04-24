CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Japanese GP to remain at Suzuka through 2024

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 4:54 AM

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — The Japanese Grand Prix will remain at Suzuka Circuit until at least 2024, Formula 1 announced on Saturday.

The track has been a regular fixture on the F1 calendar since 1987 and the multi-year extension is part of an effort to grow the sport in Asia.

“Japan holds a special place in the hearts and minds of F1 fans all over the world, and Suzuka has played host to many of the sport’s most legendary moments, with 11 Drivers’ titles being decided there,” F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

The Japanese GP, scheduled this year for Oct. 10, “has always showcased gripping, edge-of-your-seat drama,” Domenicali said in announcing the extension with race promoter Mobilityland.

This season, 20-year-old Yuki Tsunoda became the first Japanese driver on the F1 grid since 2014. He races for AlphaTauri.

