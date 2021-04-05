CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Asia News » Ferry sinks after colliding…

Ferry sinks after colliding in Bangladesh; at least 25 dead

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 6:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Rescuers have recovered 25 bodies from a river outside Bangladesh’s capital after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized, an official said Monday.

The ferry ML Rabit Al Hasan sank Sunday night after being hit by a cargo vessel in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj district, just outside Dhaka, officials said.

Fire and civil defense official Ershad Hossain said rescuers recovered five bodies overnight and 20 others on Monday. Nine other people remained missing, he said.

Hossain said the double-decker ferry was traveling to neighboring Munshiganj district with more than 50 passengers when the accident took place.

Authorities blamed the oil-laden cargo vessel with hitting the ferry and ordered an investigation.

Sadhan Saha, 50, received his wife’s body, but his two sons remained missing.

“My wife went to Dhaka for my son’s treatment for eyes. They were returning on the ferry in the evening. The last time I talked to my wife before the accident, she said they were on their way back,” Saha was quoted as saying by the Prothom Alo newspaper. “Now I don’t have anybody left in my family.”

Ferry accidents are common and are often blamed on overcrowding and lax rules in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by about 130 rivers. Ferries are a leading means of transportation, especially in the southern and northeastern regions.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

USDA, Energy taking a page out of DoD’s IT, cyber playbooks

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

Pandemic telework has been a boon for DoD worker productivity, IG says

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up