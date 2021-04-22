CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'No arm left behind' in Maryland | DC seeks registration volunteers | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Asia News » Death toll from suicide…

Death toll from suicide car bombing rises to 5 in Pakistan

The Associated Press

April 22, 2021, 4:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — An attack at a luxury hotel in Pakistan has been confirmed as a suicide car bombing, and the death toll has risen to five, police said Thursday.

In a statement, the counter-terrorism department said five people were killed and about a dozen wounded in Wednesday’s attack in the parking lot of the Serena hotel, in the southwestern city of Quetta. Four deaths had been initially reported.

Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.

Prime Minister Imran Khan described the bombing as “a cowardly terrorist attack.” In a tweet, Khan said his nation had “made great sacrifices in defeating terrorism & we will not to allow this scourge to rise again.”

Quetta is in Baluchistan province, where secessionist groups have staged a long-running insurgency to push for independence. The Pakistani Taliban and Islamic State groups also have a presence there.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

After years of complaints, House committee considering changes to VA accountability office

Space Force wants to reorganize some offices as it continues setting up

Defense Health Program facing $1.8B budget shortfall for 2021

FBI sees Huntsville expansion as way to consolidate and streamline training outside D.C.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up