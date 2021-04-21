CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Biden to push shots for all | New vaccine advisor for Prince George's Co. | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Asia News » China's Xi to participate…

China’s Xi to participate in Biden’s climate summit

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 1:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in President Joe Biden’s climate summit this week, the government announced Wednesday.

Xi will participate in the online event by video link from Beijing and “deliver an important speech,” the official Xinhua News Agency said.

China and the United States are the biggest emitters of climate-changing carbon pollution.

Xi said in December that China’s emissions would fall by 65% from 2005 levels by 2030.

Wednesday’s announcement gave no indication whether Xi might make additional commitments at this week’s meeting.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | National News | World News

Military exchanges to open their doors to civilian employees starting in May

Bipartisan bill builds on momentum for greater federal R&D spending

COVID-19 successes set new expectations for federal acquisition community

Lawmakers want to end 8-year debate over the definition of data centers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up