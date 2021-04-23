CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Afghan officials say 14 killed in a traffic accident

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 7:53 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A traffic accident in Afghanistan’s southern Zabul province killed at least 14 civilians on the highway between Kandahar and the capital Kabul, Afghan officials said.

The minivan full of workers returning home on Ramadan leave Thursday from southern Helmand province crashed with a truck in southern Zabul.

The provincial governor spokesman Gul Islam Sial says that 12 other passengers are wounded in this accident and are under treatment in the provincial hospital. He said that nine of the passengers, including the driver, died on the road, and five of them died of wounds in the hospital.

