CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » Asia News » 12 dead, 4 missing…

12 dead, 4 missing after fishing boat sinks in eastern China

The Associated Press

April 4, 2021, 5:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese fishing boat capsized and sank early Sunday off the coast of the eastern Zhejiang province, killing at least 12 people and leaving four missing, according to state media reports.

Four of the 20 crew members were rescued alive, and search efforts were ongoing, said China’s official Xinhua News Agency.

Maritime search teams dispatched helicopters and rescue vessels for the operation, and nearby fishing boats also joined in.

Xinhua said the maritime provincial search and rescue center received a report at 4:28 a.m. Sunday that the boat had capsized.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

DoD entering a 'paradigm shift' in how it addresses, tracks brain injuries

Pandemic telework has been a boon for DoD worker productivity, IG says

Navy wants to update cloud-connected apps throughout the fleet as fast as Tesla

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up