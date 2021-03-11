CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Avoid confusing COVID-19 with allergies | One year later: Fairfax Co. grad's perspective | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Sundance Film Festival in Asia to launch this summer

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 1:02 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Sundance Film Festival is coming to Jakarta, Indonesia this summer, the Sundance Institute and XRM Media said Thursday. The Sundance Film Festival: Asia will launch sometime in late summer with films from the 2021 festival, a delegation of filmmakers, travel restrictions depending, and Sundance Lab initiatives aimed at Asian talent.

“We have long wanted to deepen our connection to the bold and vibrant energy of Asian independent filmmaking,” said Tabitha Jackson, the Director of Sundance Film Festival, in a statement.

XRM Media co-founder Michael Y. Chow added that, “Indonesia is an emerging film market, and we are committed to bring the strength of the Institute to help develop and showcase Asian talent to the indie community.”

The Sundance Institute intends to explore other Asian cities for future editions.

