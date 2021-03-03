CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden stands by vaccine timeline | Update on COVID-19 relief | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Asia News » Researcher under federal investigation…

Researcher under federal investigation for Chinese ties

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 5:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A former scientist at The Jackson Laboratory in Farmington, Connecticut, is being investigated by the FBI for failing to disclose financial affiliations with Chinese research institutions when requesting grant funding from the U.S. government.

According to an FBI affidavit filed in federal court in Bangor, Yijun Ruan was listed as the primary investigator on 17 Jackson Lab research projects that received over $15 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health from 2014 through 2020.

The affidavit, which was filed December 30 and was unsealed Tuesday, does not say if the FBI believes that NIH funding was illegally diverted to other organizations.

Bangor Daily News reports that Ruan failed to disclose that he held positions at Huazhong Agricultural University and Shenzhen People’s Hospital in China, which could be a violation of federal wire fraud laws, according to the FBI.

The FBI has asked for court approval to electronically search Ruan’s email for more information about his contractional ties to Chinese research organizations.

There have been no charges filed in this investigation.

Spokespeople with the FBI’s regional office in Boston and with the U.S attorney’s office in Portland declined the opportunity to comment Tuesday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD's real estate issues no longer a 'high risk' area, GAO says

Military academies swamped with problems with students and infrastructure

Health agency CIOs see no going back from pandemic transformations

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up