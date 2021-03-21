CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. Senate leader on vaccine schedule, supply | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Asia News » Pakistan Prime Minister Khan…

Pakistan Prime Minister Khan tests positive for coronavirus

The Associated Press

March 21, 2021, 2:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus two days after he received his first vaccine dose, officials announced.

Dr. Faisal Sultan, Khan’s special assistant on health, said Saturday the prime minister has quarantined himself at his private home on a hilltop in an Islamabad suburb. The government tweeted a statement from Sultan saying the vaccine had not been effective because Khan had received it so recently, and it was only the first of two required doses.

Sultan announced Sunday that Khan’s wife had also tested positive for the virus along with two senior members of Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (Justice) Party.

There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in the capital and in eastern and northern Pakistan. Authorities on Sunday reported 44 new deaths and 3,667 new confirmed infections. Overall, the virus has killed close to 14,000 people in Pakistan and infected more than 626,000.

The positivity rate in Pakistan has jumped to over 8%, prompting government officials to say people could face a lockdown-like situation if violations of social distancing guidelines continued.

Since February, Pakistan has been using a coronavirus vaccine donated by neighboring China. Health workers have been vaccinated and now older people are receiving the jab.

Media reports say a private Pakistani pharmaceutical company has imported 50,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, but it was unclear at what price the vaccine will be available to people.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up