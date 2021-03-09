CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Kane Williamson to miss NZ-Bangladesh ODI series

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 4:20 AM

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Captain Kane Williamson will miss New Zealand’s three one-day internationals against Bangladesh this month with an elbow injury.

Williamson has a small tear in his left elbow tendon that requires immediate treatment, New Zealand Cricket medical manager Dayle Shackel said in a statement.

“Kane’s been managing the elbow injury to varying degrees this summer and unfortunately it hasn’t improved,” Shackel said. “He obviously has a high volume of training and playing across the three formats which has inhibited his ability to recover.

“We believe he now needs a period of rest and rehabilitation to get the injury right.”

Williamson is unlikely to play for New Zealand at home again this summer.

The one-day internationals will be played on March 20, 23 and 26. Williamson will also likely miss three Twenty20s against Bangladesh on March 28, 30 and April 1 while traveling to the Indian Premier League.

He will rejoin New Zealand for its two-test series against England in May before the world test championship final against India at Southampton from June 18 to 22.

