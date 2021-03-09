CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. Senate leader on vaccine schedule, supply | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Gymnastics test event for Tokyo Olympics canceled

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 8:31 AM

TOKYO (AP) — A gymnastics test event in Tokyo for the Olympics that would have included athletes from outside Japan was canceled on Tuesday.

The Japan Gymnastics Association and international governing body FIG said the All-Around World Cup scheduled for May 4 was off. It was to be the last of an artistic gymnastics series doubling as Olympic qualifiers, but the other two World Cups in Germany and Britain were also previously canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tokyo World Cup will be replaced by a local event with only Japanese gymnasts to test the venue for the Olympics.

Travel restrictions were cited as a prime reason for the cancellation.

The Tokyo Olympics are to open on July 23.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

