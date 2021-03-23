CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Read this before laminating your vaccine card | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Asia News » German firm plea, $50M…

German firm plea, $50M payment settles US drug purity probe

The Associated Press

March 23, 2021, 8:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An international pharmaceutical company pleaded guilty as planned Tuesday in a U.S. court after agreeing to pay $50 million for destroying manufacturing records during a federal Food and Drug Administration inspection in India.

Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd. said in a statement it was pleased to conclude the drug purity investigation after eight years and regretted that “such events happened years ago at one of its plants.”

The company said it informed the public in July 2013 that employees at a company plant in Kalyani, West Bengal, India, had been fired for failing to provide records during an FDA inspection earlier that year.

The plant makes cancer drugs distributed in the U.S. The company said patient safety was safeguarded.

The criminal case in Nevada came to light six weeks ago, when the agreement was unsealed in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas. The company could have faced up to $90 million in fines, plus restitution.

Fresenius Kabi is a subsidiary of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA healthcare group. The parent company is publicly traded in Europe.

Fresenius Kabi agreed to pay a $30 million fine, forfeit $20 million and implement a compliance program with reports to the U.S. Justice Department.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USDA, Energy taking a page out of DoD’s IT, cyber playbooks

Pandemic telework has been a boon for DoD worker productivity, IG says

DoD entering a 'paradigm shift' in how it addresses, tracks brain injuries

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up