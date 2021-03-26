Dell Match Play Results

Friday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas Purse: $10.5 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71 Justin Thomas (2), United States, def.…

Friday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas Purse: $10.5 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71

Justin Thomas (2), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (22), South Africa, 3 and 2.

Shane Lowry (38), Ireland, def. Sebastian Munoz, Colombia, 3 and 2.

Tony Finau (12), United States, def. Jason Kokrak (29), United States, 2 up.

Will Zalatoris (40), United States, def. Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa, 2 up.

Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, def. Bryson DeChambeau (5), United States, 1 up.

Antoine Rozner (58), France, def. Si Woo Kim (45), South Korea, 3 and 1.

Viktor Hovland (13), Norway, def. Abraham Ancer (27), Mexico, 1 up.

Kevin Streelman (53), United States, def. Bernd Wiesberger (43), Austria, 1 up.

Billy Horschel (32), United States, def. Collin Morikawa (4), United States, 3 and 2.

Max Homa (35), United States, def. J.T. Poston (63), United States, 3 and 2.

Webb Simpson (9), United States, halved with Paul Casey (17), England.

Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, halved with Talor Gooch (59), United States.

Lee Westwood (18), England, def. Tyrrell Hatton (8), England, 4 and 3.

Matt Wallace (51), England, def. Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, 3 and 2.

Victor Perez (31), France, def. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, 2 and 1.

Marc Leishman (36), halved with Russell Henley (50), United States.

Kevin Na (28), United States, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 1 up.

Bob MacIntyre (41), Scotland, halved with Adam Long (61), United States.

Rory McIlroy (11), halved with Cameron Smith (25), Australia.

Ian Poulter (60), England, def. Lanto Griffin (46), United States, 2 and 1.

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, halved with Scottie Scheffler (30), United States.

Jason Day (44), Australia, def. Andy Sullivan (57), England, 2 and 1.

Daniel Berger (14), United States, def. Harris English (19), United States, 4 and 2.

Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa, def. Brendon Todd (47), United States, 2 and 1.

Jon Rahm (3), Spain, halved with Ryan Palmer (24), United States.

Hideki Matsuyama (23), Japan, def. Patrick Cantlay (10), United States, 4 and 2.

Brian Harman (54), United States, def. Carlos Ortiz (42), Mexico,

Joaquin Niemann (26), Chile, def. Patrick Reed (7), United States, 5 and 4.

Bubba Watson (55), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenout (33), South Africa, 5 and 3.

Matt Fitzpatrick (15), England, def. Matthew Wolff (20), United States, 3 and 2.

Jordan Spieth (49), United States, def. Corey Conners (37), Canada, 3 and 2.

Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. .Kevin Kisner (34), United States, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Patrick Cantlay (10), United States, def. Carlos Ortiz (42), Mexico, 1 up.

Brian Harman (54, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (23), Japan, 1 up.

Patrick Reed (7), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Joaquin Niemann (26), Chile, halved with Bubba Watson (55), United States.

Matt Fitzpatrick 15), England, def. Corey Conners (37), Canada, 5 and 4.

Matthew Wolff (20), United States, halved with Jordan Spieth (49), United States.

Kevin Kisner (34), United States, def. Justin Thomas (2), United States, 2 and 1.

Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (22), South Africa, 1 up.

Tony Finau (12), United States, halved with Will Zalatoris (40), United States.

Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa, def. Jason Kokrak (29), United States, 3 and 2.

Bryson DeChambeau (5), United States, def. Si Woo Kim (45), South Korea, 2 and 1.

Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, def. Antoine Rozner (58), France, 4 and 3.

Bernd Wiesberger (43), Austria, def. Viktor Hovland (13), Norway, 4 and 2.

Abraham Ancer (27), Mexico, def. Kevin Streelman (53), United States, 2 and 1.

Max Homa (35), United States, def. Collin Morikawa (4), United States, 2 and 1.

J.T. Poston (63), United States, def. Billy Horschel (32), United States, 4 and 2.

Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, def. Webb Simpson (9), United States, 4 and 3.

Paul Casey (17), England, def. Talor Gooch (59), United States, 3 and 2.

Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, def. Tyrrell Hatton (8), England, 3 and 2.

Lee Westwood (18), England, def. Matt Wallace (51), England, 5 and 3.

Marc Leishman (36), Australia, def. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, 2 and 1.

Russell Henley (50), United States, def. Victor Perez (31), France, 4 and 3.

Dustin Johnson (1), United States, halved with Bob MacIntyre (41), Scotland.

Adam Long (61), United States, def. Kevin Na (28), United States, 2 and 1.

Rory McIlroy (11), Northern Ireland, def. Lanto Griffin (46), United States, 4 and 3.

Ian Poulter (60), England, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, vs. Ian Poulter (60), England, 1 up.

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Jason Day (44), Australia, 2 and 1.

Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, halved with Andy Sullivan (57), England.

Brendon Todd (47), United States, def. Daniel Berger (14), United States, 2 and 1.

Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa, def. Harris English (19), United States, 2 and 1.

Jon Rahm (3), Spain, def. Shane Lowry (38), Ireland, 2 up.

Ryan Palmer (24), United States, def. Sebastian Munoz (56), Colombia, 2 and 1.

Wednesday

Ian Poulter (60), England, def. Rory McIlroy (11), Northern Ireland, 6 and 5.

Cameron Smith (25), Australia, def. Lanto Griffin (46), United States, 1 up.

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, halved with Andy Sullivan (57), England.

Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, def. Jason Day (44), Australia, 2 up.

Daniel Berger (14), United States, def. Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa, 6 and 4.

Harris English (19), United States, def. Brendon Todd (47), United States, 1 up.

Jon Rahm (3), Spain, def. Sebastian Munoz (56), Colombia, 1 up.

Ryan Palmer (24), United States, def. Shane Lowry (38), Ireland, 4 and 2.

Patrick Cantlay (10), United States, def. Brian Harman (54), United States, 1 up.

Carlos Ortiz (42), Mexico, def. Hideki Matsuyama (23), Japan, 4 and 3.

Patrick Reed (7), United States, halved with Bubba Watson (55), United States.

Joaquin Niemann (26), Chile, halved with Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33), South Africa.

Jordan Spieth (49), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (15), England, 3 and 1.

Matthew Wolff (20), United States, def. Corey Conners (37), Canada, 3 and 1.

Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. Justin Thomas (2), United States, 3 and 2.

Kevin Kisner (34), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (22), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa, def. Tony Finau (12), United States, 6 and 5.

Jason Kokrak (29), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (40), United States, 1 up.

Antoine Rozner (58), France, def. Bryson DeChambeau (5), United States, 2 up.

Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, halved with. Si Woo Kim (45), South Korea.

Kevin Streelman (53), United States, def. Viktor Hovland (13), Norway, 4 and 2.

Abraham Ancer (27), Mexico, def. Bernd Wiesberger (43), Austria, 3 and 2.

Collin Morikawa (4), United States, halved with J.T. Poston (63), United States.

Billy Horschel (32), Unied States, def. Max Homa (35), United States, 1 up.

Webb Simpson (9), United States, def. Talor Gooch (59), United States, 6 and 5.

Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, def. Paul Casey (17), England, 3 and 2.

Tyrrell Hatton (8), England, halved with Matt Wallace (51), England.

Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, def. Lee Westwood (18), England, 4 and 3.

Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, def. Russell Henley (50), United States, 1 up.

Victor Perez (31), France, def. Marc Leishman (36), Australia, 2 and 1.

Dustin Johnson (1), United States, def. Adam Long (61), United States, 2 up.

Bob MacIntyre (41), Scotland, def. Kevin Na (28), United States, 2 and 1.

