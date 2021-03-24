Dell Match Play Groups

|At Austin Country Club
|Austin, Texas
|(Seedings in parentheses; x-won group)
|GROUP 1
|Wednesday
Dustin Johnson (1), United States, def. Adam Long (61), United States, 2 up.
Bob MacIntyre (41), Scotland, def. Kevin Na (28), United States, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Dustin Johnson (1), United States, vs. Bob MacIntyre (41), Scotland.
Kevin Na (28), United States, vs. Adam Long (61), United States.
|Friday
Dustin Johnson (1), United States, vs. Kevin Na (28), United States.
Bob MacIntyre (41), Scotland, vs. Adam Long (61), United States.
|Standings
Johnson 1-0-0, MacIntyre 1-0-0, Na 0-1-0, Long 0-1-0.
|GROUP 2
|Wednesday
Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. Justin Thomas (2), United States, 3 and 2.
Kevin Kisner (34), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (22), South Africa, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Justin Thomas (2), United States, vs. Kevin Kisner (34), United States.
Louis Oosthuiz (22), South Africa, vs. Matt Kuchar (52), Unites States.
|Friday
Justin Thomas (2), United States, vs. Louis Oosthuizen (22), South Africa.
Kevin Kisner (34), United States, vs. Matt Kuchar (52), United States.
|Standings
Kevin Kisner 1-0-0, Matt Kuchar 1-0-0, Justin Thomas 0-1-0, Louis Oosthuizen 0-1-0.
|GROUP 3
|Wednesday
Jon Rahm (3), Spain, def. Sebastian Munoz (56), Colombia, 1 up.
Ryan Palmer (24), United States, def. Shane Lowry (38), Ireland, 4 and 2.
|Thursday
Jon Rahm (3), Spain, vs. Shane Lowry (38), Ireland.
Ryan Palmer (24), United States, vs. Sebastian Munoz (56), Colombia.
|Friday
Jon Rahm (3), Spain, vs. Ryan Palmer (24), United States.
Shane Lowry (38), Ireland, vs. Sebastian Munoz (56), Colombia.
|Standings
Rahm 1-0-0, Palmer 1-0-0, Lowry 0-1-0, Munoz 0-1-0.
|GROUP 4
|Wednesday
Collin Morikawa (4), United States, halved with J.T. Poston (63), United States.
Billy Horschel (32), Unied States, def. Max Homa (35), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Collin Morikawa (4), United States, vs. Max Homa (35), United States.
Billy Horschel (32), United States, vs. J.T. Poston (63), United States.
|Friday
Collin Morikawa (4), United States, vs. Billy Horschel (32), United States.
Max Homa (35), United States, vs. J.T. Poston (63), United States.
|Standings
Horschel 1-0-0, Morikawa 0-0-1, Poston 0-0-1, Homa 0-1-0.
|GROUP 5
|Wednesday
Antoine Rozner (58), France, def. Bryson DeChambeau (5), United States, 2 up.
Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, halved with. Si Woo Kim (45), South Korea.
|Thursday
Bryson DeChambeau (5), United States, vs. Si Woo Kim (45), South Korea.
Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, vs. Antoine Rozner (58), France.
|Friday
Bryson DeChambeau (5), United States, vs. Tommy Fleetwood (21), England.
Si Woo Kim (45), South Korea, vs. Antoine Rozner (58), France.
|Standings
Rozner 1-0-0, Fleetwood 0-0-1, Kim 0-0-1, DeChambeau 0-1-0.
|GROUP 6
|Wednesday
Xander Schauffele (6), United States, halved with Andy Sullivan (57), England.
Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, def. Jason Day (44), Australia, 2 up.
|Thursday
Xander Schauffele (6), United States, vs. Jason Day (44), Australia.
Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, vs. Andy Sullivan (57), England.
|Friday
Xander Schauffele (6), United States, vs. Scottie Scheffler (30), United States.
Jason Day (44), Australia, vs. Andy Sullivan (57), England.
|Standings
Scheffler 1-0-0, Schauffele 0-0-1, Day 0-1-0, Sullivan 0-0-1.
|GROUP 7
|Wednesday
Patrick Reed (7), United States, halved with Bubba Watson (55), United States.
Joaquin Niemann (26), Chile, halved with Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33), South Africa.
|Thursday
Patrick Reed (7), United States, vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33), South Africa.
Joaquin Niemann (26), Chile, vs. Bubba Watson (55), United States.
|Friday
Patrick Reed (7),United States, vs. Joaquin Niemann (26), Chile.
Christiaan Bezuidenout (33), South Africa, vs. Bubba Watson (55), United States.
|Standings
Reed 0-0-1, Niemann 0-0-1, Bezuidenhout 0-0-1, Watson 0-0-1.
|GROUP 8
|Wednesday
Tyrrell Hatton (8), England, halved with Matt Wallace (51), England.
Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, def. Lee Westwood (18), England, 4 and 3.
|Thursday
Tyrrell Hatton (8), England, vs. Sergio Garcia (39), Spain.
Lee Westwood (18), England, vs. Matt Wallace (51), England.
|Friday
Tyrrell Hatton (8), England, vs. Lee Westwood (18), England.
Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, vs. Matt Wallace (51), England.
|Standings
Garcia 1-0-0, Hatton 0-0-1, Wallace 0-0-1, Westwood 0-1-0.
|GROUP 9
|Wednesday
Webb Simpson (9), United States, def. Talor Gooch (59), United States, 6 and 5.
Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, def. Paul Casey (17), England, 3 and 2.
|Thursday
Webb Simpson (9), United States, vs. Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada.
Paul Casey (17), England, vs. Talor Gooch (59), United States.
|Friday
Webb Simpson (9), United States, vs. Paul Casey (17), England.
Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, vs. Talor Gooch (59), United States.
|Standings
Simpson 1-0-0, Hughes 1-0-0, Casey 0-1-0, Gooch 0-1-0.
|GROUP 10
|Wednesday
Patrick Cantlay (10), United States, def. Brian Harman (54), United States, 1 up.
Carlos Ortiz (42), Mexico, def. Hideki Matsuyama (23), Japan, 4 and 3.
|Thursday
Patrick Cantlay (10), United States, vs. Carlos Ortiz (42), Mexico.
Hideki Matsuyama (23), Japan, vs. Brian Harman (54), United States.
|Friday
Patrick Cantlay (10), United States, vs. Hideki Matsuyama (23), Japan.
Carlos Ortiz (42), Mexico, vs. Brian Harman (54), United States.
|Standings
Cantlay 1-0-0, Ortiz 1-0-0, Matsuyama 0-1-0, Harman 0-1-0.
|GROUP 11
|Wednesday
Ian Poulter (60), England, def. Rory McIlroy (11), Northern Ireland, 6 and 5.
Cameron Smith (25), Australia, def. Lanto Griffin (46), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Rory McIlroy (11), Northern Ireland, vs. Lanto Griffin (46), United States.
Cameron Smith (25), Australia, vs. Ian Poulter (60), England.
|Friday
Rory McIlroy (11), vs. Cameron Smith (25), Australia.
Lanto Griffin (46), United States, vs. Ian Poulter (60), England.
|Standings
Poulter 1-0-0, Smith 1-0-0, McIlroy 0-1-0, Griffin 0-1-0.
|GROUP 12
|Wednesday
Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa, def. Tony Finau (12), United States, 6 and 5.
Jason Kokrak (29), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (40), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Tony Finau (12), United States, vs. Will Zalatoris (40), United States.
Jason Kokrak (29), United States, vs. Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa.
|Friday
Tony Finau (12), United States, vs. Jason Kokrak (29), United States.
Will Zalatoris (40), United States, vs. Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa.
|Standings
Frittelli 1-0-0, Kokrak 1-0-0, Finau 0-1-0, Zalatoris 0-1-0.
|GROUP 13
|Wednesday
Kevin Streelman (53), United States, def. Viktor Hovland (13), Norway, 4 and 2.
Abraham Ancer (27), Mexico, def. Bernd Wiesberger (43), Austria, 3 and 2.
|Thursday
Viktor Hovland (13), Norway, vs. Bernd Wiesberger (43), Austria.
Abraham Ancer (27), Mexico, vs. Kevin Streelman (53), United States.
|Friday
Viktor Hovland (13), Norway, vs. Abraham Ancer (27), Mexico.
Bernd Wiesberger (43), Austria, vs. Kevin Streelman (53), United States.
|Standings
Streelman 1-0-0, Ancer 1-0-0, Wiesberger 0-0-0, Hovland 0-1-0.
|GROUP 14
|Wednesday
Daniel Berger (14), United States, def. Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa, 6 and 4.
Harris English (19), United States, def. Brendon Todd (47), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Daniel Berger (14), United States, vs. Brendon Todd (47), United States.
Harris English (19), United States, vs. Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa.
|Friday
Daniel Berger (14), United States, vs. Harris English (19), United States.
Brendon Todd (47), United States, vs. Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa.
|Standings
Berger 1-0-0, English 1-0-0, Todd 0-1-0, van Rooyen 0-1-0.
|GROUP 15
|Wednesday
Jordan Spieth (49), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (15), England, 3 and 1.
Matthew Wolff (20), United States, def. Corey Conners (37), Canada, 3 and 1.
|Thursday
Matt Fitzpatrick 15), England, vs. Corey Conners (37), Canada.
Matthew Wolff (20), United States, vs. Jordan Spieth (49), United States.
|Friday
Matt Fitzpatrick (15), England, vs. Matthew Wolff (20), United States.
Corey Conners (37), Canada, vs. Jordan Spieth (49), United States.
|Standings
Spiet 1-0-0, Wolff 0-0-0, Conners 0-1-0, Fitzpatrick 0-1-0.
|GROUP 16
|Wednesday
Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, def. Russell Henley (50), United States, 1 up.
Victor Perez (31), France, def. Marc Leishman (36), Australia, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, vs. Marc Leishman (36), Australia.
Victor Perez (31), France, vs. Russell Henley (50), United States.
|Friday
Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, vs. Victor Perez (31), France.
Marc Leishman (36), vs. Russell Henley (50), United States.
|Standings
Im 1-0-0, Perez 1-0-0, Leishman 0-1-0, Henley 0-1-0.
