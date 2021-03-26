Dell Match Play Groups

|At Austin Country Club
|Austin, Texas
|(Seedings in parentheses; x-won group)
|GROUP 1
|Wednesday
Dustin Johnson (1), United States, def. Adam Long (61), United States, 2 up.
Bob MacIntyre (41), Scotland, def. Kevin Na (28), United States, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Dustin Johnson (1), United States, halved with Bob MacIntyre (41), Scotland.
Adam Long (61), United States, def. Kevin Na (28), United States, 2 and 1.
|Friday
Kevin Na (28), United States, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 1 up.
Bob MacIntyre (41), Scotland, halved with Adam Long (61), United States.
|Standings
x-MacIntyre 1-0-2, Long 1-1-1, Johnson 1-1-1, Na 1-2-0.
|GROUP 2
|Wednesday
Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. Justin Thomas (2), United States, 3 and 2.
Kevin Kisner (34), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (22), South Africa, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Kevin Kisner (34), United States, def. Justin Thomas (2), United States, 2 and 1.
Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (22), South Africa, 1 up.
|Friday
Justin Thomas (2), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (22), South Africa, 3 and 2.
Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. .Kevin Kisner (34), United States, 2 and 1.
|Standings
x-Matt Kuchar 3-0-0, Kevin Kisner 2-1-0, Justin Thomas 1-2-0, Louis Oosthuizen 0-3-0.
|GROUP 3
|Wednesday
Jon Rahm (3), Spain, def. Sebastian Munoz (56), Colombia, 1 up.
Ryan Palmer (24), United States, def. Shane Lowry (38), Ireland, 4 and 2.
|Thursday
Jon Rahm (3), Spain, def. Shane Lowry (38), Ireland, 2 up.
Ryan Palmer (24), United States, def. Sebastian Munoz (56), Colombia, 2 and 1.
|Friday
Jon Rahm (3), Spain, halved with. Ryan Palmer (24), United States.
Shane Lowry (38), Ireland, def. Sebastian Munoz (56), Colombia, 3 and 2.
|Standings
x-Rahm 2-0-1, Palmer 2-0-1, Lowry 1-2-0, Munoz 0-3-0.
(Rahm beat Palmer on the second playoff hole)
|GROUP 4
|Wednesday
Collin Morikawa (4), United States, halved with J.T. Poston (63), United States.
Billy Horschel (32), Unied States, def. Max Homa (35), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Max Homa (35), United States, def. Collin Morikawa (4), United States, 2 and 1.
J.T. Poston (63), United States, def. Billy Horschel (32), United States, 4 and 2.
|Friday
Billy Horschel (32), United States, def. Collin Morikawa (4), United States, 3 and 2.
Max Homa (35), United States, def. J.T. Poston (63), United States, 3 and 2.
|Standings
x-Horschel 2-1-0, Homa 2-1-0, Poston 1-1-1, Morikawa 0-2-1.
(Horschel won on the third playoff hole)
|GROUP 5
|Wednesday
Antoine Rozner (58), France, def. Bryson DeChambeau (5), United States, 2 up.
Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, halved with. Si Woo Kim (45), South Korea.
|Thursday
Bryson DeChambeau (5), United States, def. Si Woo Kim (45), South Korea, 2 and 1.
Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, def. Antoine Rozner (58), France, 4 and 3.
|Friday
Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, def. Bryson DeChambeau (5), United States, 1 up.
Antoine Rozner (58), France, def. Si Woo Kim (45), South Korea, 3 and 1.
|Standings
x-Fleetwood 2-0-1, Rozner 2-1-0, DeChambeau 1-2-0, Kim 0-2-1.
|GROUP 6
|Wednesday
Xander Schauffele (6), United States, halved with Andy Sullivan (57), England.
Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, def. Jason Day (44), Australia, 2 up.
|Thursday
Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Jason Day (44), Australia, 2 and 1.
Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, halved with Andy Sullivan (57), England.
|Friday
Xander Schauffele (6), United States, halved with Scottie Scheffler (30), United States.
Jason Day (44), Australia, def. Andy Sullivan (57), England, 2 and 1.
|Standings
x-Scheffler 1-0-2, Schauffele 1-0-2, Sullivan 0-1-2, Day 1-2-0.
(Scheffler beat Schauffele on the second playoff hole)
|GROUP 7
|Wednesday
Patrick Reed (7), United States, halved with Bubba Watson (55), United States.
Joaquin Niemann (26), Chile, halved with Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33), South Africa.
|Thursday
Patrick Reed (7), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33), South Africa, 2 and 1.
Joaquin Niemann (26), Chile, halved with Bubba Watson (55), United States.
|Friday
Joaquin Niemann (26), Chile, def. Patrick Reed (7), United States, 5 and 4.
Bubba Watson (55), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenout (33), South Africa, 5 and 3.
|Standings
x-Watson 1-0-2, Niemann 1-0-2, Reed 1-1-1, Bezuidenhout 0-2-1.
(Watson beat Niemann on the second playoff hole)
|GROUP 8
|Wednesday
Tyrrell Hatton (8), England, halved with Matt Wallace (51), England.
Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, def. Lee Westwood (18), England, 4 and 3.
|Thursday
Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, def. Tyrrell Hatton (8), England, 3 and 2.
Lee Westwood (18), England, def. Matt Wallace (51), England, 5 and 3.
|Friday
Lee Westwood (18), England, def. Tyrrell Hatton (8), England, 4 and 3.
Matt Wallace (51), England, def. Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, 3 and 2.
|Standings
x-Garcia 2-1-0, Westwood 2-1-0, Wallace 1-1-1, Hatton 0-2-1.
(Garcia beat Westwood on the fourth playoff hole).
|GROUP 9
|Wednesday
Webb Simpson (9), United States, def. Talor Gooch (59), United States, 6 and 5.
Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, def. Paul Casey (17), England, 3 and 2.
|Thursday
Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, def. Webb Simpson (9), United States, 4 and 3.
Paul Casey (17), England, def. Talor Gooch (59), United States, 3 and 2.
|Friday
Webb Simpson (9), United States, halved with Paul Casey (17), England.
Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, halved with Talor Gooch (59), United States.
|Standings
x-Hughes 2-0-1, Simpson 1-1-1, Casey 1-1-1, Gooch 0-2-1.
|GROUP 10
|Wednesday
Patrick Cantlay (10), United States, def. Brian Harman (54), United States, 1 up.
Carlos Ortiz (42), Mexico, def. Hideki Matsuyama (23), Japan, 4 and 3.
|Thursday
Patrick Cantlay (10), United States, def. Carlos Ortiz (42), Mexico, 1 up.
Brian Harman (54, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (23), Japan, 1 up.
|Friday
Hideki Matsuyama (23), Japan, def. Patrick Cantlay (10), United States, 4 and 2.
Brian Harman (54), United States, def. Carlos Ortiz (42), Mexico,
|Standings
x-Harman 2-1-0, Cantlay 2-1-0, Ortiz 1-2-0, Matsuyama 1-2-0.
|GROUP 11
|Wednesday
Ian Poulter (60), England, def. Rory McIlroy (11), Northern Ireland, 6 and 5.
Cameron Smith (25), Australia, def. Lanto Griffin (46), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Rory McIlroy (11), Northern Ireland, def. Lanto Griffin (46), United States, 4 and 3.
Ian Poulter (60), England, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, vs. Ian Poulter (60), England, 1 up.
|Friday
Rory McIlroy (11), halved with Cameron Smith (25), Australia.
Ian Poulter (60), England, def. Lanto Griffin (46), United States, 2 and 1.
|Standings
x-Poulter 3-0-0, Smith 1-1-1, McIlroy 1-1-1, Griffin 0-3-0.
|GROUP 12
|Wednesday
Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa, def. Tony Finau (12), United States, 6 and 5.
Jason Kokrak (29), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (40), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Tony Finau (12), United States, halved with Will Zalatoris (40), United States.
Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa, def. Jason Kokrak (29), United States, 3 and 2.
|Friday
Tony Finau (12), United States, def. Jason Kokrak (29), United States, 2 up.
Will Zalatoris (40), United States, def. Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa, 2 up.
|Standings
x-Frittelli 2-1-0, Finau 1-1-1, Zalatoris 1-1-1, Kokrak 1-2-0.
|GROUP 13
|Wednesday
Kevin Streelman (53), United States, def. Viktor Hovland (13), Norway, 4 and 2.
Abraham Ancer (27), Mexico, def. Bernd Wiesberger (43), Austria, 3 and 2.
|Thursday
Bernd Wiesberger (43), Austria, def. Viktor Hovland (13), Norway, 4 and 2.
Abraham Ancer (27), Mexico, def. Kevin Streelman (53), United States, 2 and 1.
|Friday
Viktor Hovland (13), Norway, def. Abraham Ancer (27), Mexico, 1 up.
Kevin Streelman (53), United States, def. Bernd Wiesberger (43), Austria, 1 up.
|Standings
x-Streelman 2-1-0, Ancer 2-1-0, Wiesberger 1-2-0, Hovland 1-2-0.
(Streelman beat Ancer on the first playoff hole)
|GROUP 14
|Wednesday
Daniel Berger (14), United States, def. Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa, 6 and 4.
Harris English (19), United States, def. Brendon Todd (47), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Brendon Todd (47), United States, def. Daniel Berger (14), United States, 2 and 1.
Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa, def. Harris English (19), United States, 2 and 1.
|Friday
Daniel Berger (14), United States, def. Harris English (19), United States, 4 and 2.
Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa, def. Brendon Todd (47), United States, 2 and 1.
|Standings
x-van Rooyen 2-1-0, Berger 2-1-0, English 1-2-0, Todd 1-2-0.
|GROUP 15
|Wednesday
Jordan Spieth (49), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (15), England, 3 and 1.
Matthew Wolff (20), United States, def. Corey Conners (37), Canada, 3 and 1.
|Thursday
Matt Fitzpatrick 15), England, def. Corey Conners (37), Canada, 5 nd 4.
Matthew Wolff (20), United States, halved with Jordan Spieth (49), United States.
|Friday
Matt Fitzpatrick (15), England, def. Matthew Wolff (20), United States, 3 and 2.
Jordan Spieth (49), United States, def. Corey Conners (37), Canada, 3 and 2.
|Standings
x-Spieth 2-0-1, Fitzpatrick 2-1-0, Wolff 1-1-1, Conners 0-3-0.
|GROUP 16
|Wednesday
Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, def. Russell Henley (50), United States, 1 up.
Victor Perez (31), France, def. Marc Leishman (36), Australia, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Marc Leishman (36), Australia, def. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, 2 and 1.
Russell Henley (50), United States, def. Victor Perez (31), France, 4 and 3.
|Friday
Victor Perez (31), France, def. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, 2 and 1.
Marc Leishman (36), halved with Russell Henley (50), United States.
|Standings
x-Perez 2-1-0, Leishman 1-1-1, Henley 1-1-1, Im 1-2-0.
