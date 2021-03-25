Dell Match Play Groups

At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas (Seedings in parentheses; x-won group) GROUP 1 Wednesday Dustin Johnson (1), United States, def.…

At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas (Seedings in parentheses; x-won group) GROUP 1 Wednesday

Dustin Johnson (1), United States, def. Adam Long (61), United States, 2 up.

Bob MacIntyre (41), Scotland, def. Kevin Na (28), United States, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Dustin Johnson (1), United States, halved with Bob MacIntyre (41), Scotland.

Adam Long (61), United States, def. Kevin Na (28), United States, 2 and 1.

Friday

Dustin Johnson (1), United States, vs. Kevin Na (28), United States.

Bob MacIntyre (41), Scotland, vs. Adam Long (61), United States.

Standings

Johnson 1-0-1, MacIntyre 1-0-1, Long 1-1-0, Na 0-2-0.

GROUP 2 Wednesday

Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. Justin Thomas (2), United States, 3 and 2.

Kevin Kisner (34), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (22), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Kevin Kisner (34), United States, def. Justin Thomas (2), United States, 2 and 1.

Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (22), South Africa, 1 up.

Friday

Justin Thomas (2), United States, vs. Louis Oosthuizen (22), South Africa.

Kevin Kisner (34), United States, vs. Matt Kuchar (52), United States.

Standings

Kevin Kisner 2-0-0, Matt Kuchar 2-0-0, Justin Thomas 0-2-0, Louis Oosthuizen 0-2-0.

GROUP 3 Wednesday

Jon Rahm (3), Spain, def. Sebastian Munoz (56), Colombia, 1 up.

Ryan Palmer (24), United States, def. Shane Lowry (38), Ireland, 4 and 2.

Thursday

Jon Rahm (3), Spain, def. Shane Lowry (38), Ireland, 2 up.

Ryan Palmer (24), United States, def. Sebastian Munoz (56), Colombia, 2 and 1.

Friday

Jon Rahm (3), Spain, vs. Ryan Palmer (24), United States.

Shane Lowry (38), Ireland, vs. Sebastian Munoz (56), Colombia.

Standings

Rahm 2-0-0, Palmer 2-0-0, Lowry 0-2-0, Munoz 0-2-0.

GROUP 4 Wednesday

Collin Morikawa (4), United States, halved with J.T. Poston (63), United States.

Billy Horschel (32), Unied States, def. Max Homa (35), United States, 1 up.

Thursday

Max Homa (35), United States, def. Collin Morikawa (4), United States, 2 and 1.

J.T. Poston (63), United States, def. Billy Horschel (32), United States, 4 and 2.

Friday

Collin Morikawa (4), United States, vs. Billy Horschel (32), United States.

Max Homa (35), United States, vs. J.T. Poston (63), United States.

Standings

Poston 1-0-1, Horschel 1-1-0, Homa 1-1-0, Morikawa 0-1-1.

GROUP 5 Wednesday

Antoine Rozner (58), France, def. Bryson DeChambeau (5), United States, 2 up.

Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, halved with. Si Woo Kim (45), South Korea.

Thursday

Bryson DeChambeau (5), United States, def. Si Woo Kim (45), South Korea, 2 and 1.

Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, def. Antoine Rozner (58), France, 4 and 3.

Friday

Bryson DeChambeau (5), United States, vs. Tommy Fleetwood (21), England.

Si Woo Kim (45), South Korea, vs. Antoine Rozner (58), France.

Standings

DeChambeau 1-1-0, Fleetwood 1-0-1, Rozner 1-1-0, Kim 0-1-1.

GROUP 6 Wednesday

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, halved with Andy Sullivan (57), England.

Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, def. Jason Day (44), Australia, 2 up.

Thursday

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Jason Day (44), Australia, 2 and 1.

Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, halved with Andy Sullivan (57), England.

Friday

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, vs. Scottie Scheffler (30), United States.

Jason Day (44), Australia, vs. Andy Sullivan (57), England.

Standings

Scheffler 1-0-1, Schauffele 1-0-1, Sullivan 0-0-2, Day 0-2-0.

GROUP 7 Wednesday

Patrick Reed (7), United States, halved with Bubba Watson (55), United States.

Joaquin Niemann (26), Chile, halved with Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33), South Africa.

Thursday

Patrick Reed (7), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Joaquin Niemann (26), Chile, halved with Bubba Watson (55), United States.

Friday

Patrick Reed (7),United States, vs. Joaquin Niemann (26), Chile.

Christiaan Bezuidenout (33), South Africa, vs. Bubba Watson (55), United States.

Standings

Reed 1-0-1, Niemann 0-0-2, Watson 0-0-2, Bezuidenhout 0-1-1.

GROUP 8 Wednesday

Tyrrell Hatton (8), England, halved with Matt Wallace (51), England.

Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, def. Lee Westwood (18), England, 4 and 3.

Thursday

Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, def. Tyrrell Hatton (8), England, 3 and 2.

Lee Westwood (18), England, def. Matt Wallace (51), England, 5 and 3.

Friday

Tyrrell Hatton (8), England, vs. Lee Westwood (18), England.

Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, vs. Matt Wallace (51), England.

Standings

Garcia 2-0-0, Westwood 1-1-0, Hatton 0-1-1, Wallace 0-1-1.

GROUP 9 Wednesday

Webb Simpson (9), United States, def. Talor Gooch (59), United States, 6 and 5.

Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, def. Paul Casey (17), England, 3 and 2.

Thursday

Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, def. Webb Simpson (9), United States, 4 and 3.

Paul Casey (17), England, def. Talor Gooch (59), United States, 3 and 2.

Friday

Webb Simpson (9), United States, vs. Paul Casey (17), England.

Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, vs. Talor Gooch (59), United States.

Standings

Hughes 2-0-0, Simpson 1-1-0, Casey 1-1-0, Gooch 0-2-0.

GROUP 10 Wednesday

Patrick Cantlay (10), United States, def. Brian Harman (54), United States, 1 up.

Carlos Ortiz (42), Mexico, def. Hideki Matsuyama (23), Japan, 4 and 3.

Thursday

Patrick Cantlay (10), United States, def. Carlos Ortiz (42), Mexico, 1 up.

Brian Harman (54, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (23), Japan, 1 up.

Friday

Patrick Cantlay (10), United States, vs. Hideki Matsuyama (23), Japan.

Carlos Ortiz (42), Mexico, vs. Brian Harman (54), United States.

Standings

Cantlay 2-0-0, Ortiz 1-1-0, Harman 1-1-0, Matsuyama 0-2-0.

GROUP 11 Wednesday

Ian Poulter (60), England, def. Rory McIlroy (11), Northern Ireland, 6 and 5.

Cameron Smith (25), Australia, def. Lanto Griffin (46), United States, 1 up.

Thursday

Rory McIlroy (11), Northern Ireland, def. Lanto Griffin (46), United States, 4 and 3.

Ian Poulter (60), England, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, vs. Ian Poulter (60), England, 1 up.

Friday

Rory McIlroy (11), vs. Cameron Smith (25), Australia.

Lanto Griffin (46), United States, vs. Ian Poulter (60), England.

Standings

Poulter 2-0-0, Smith 1-1-0, McIlroy 1-1-0, Griffin 0-2-0.

GROUP 12 Wednesday

Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa, def. Tony Finau (12), United States, 6 and 5.

Jason Kokrak (29), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (40), United States, 1 up.

Thursday

Tony Finau (12), United States, halved with Will Zalatoris (40), United States.

Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa, def. Jason Kokrak (29), United States, 3 and 2.

Friday

Tony Finau (12), United States, vs. Jason Kokrak (29), United States.

Will Zalatoris (40), United States, vs. Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa.

Standings

Frittelli 2-0-0, Finau 0-1-1, Zalatoris 0-1-1, Kokrak 1-1-0.

GROUP 13 Wednesday

Kevin Streelman (53), United States, def. Viktor Hovland (13), Norway, 4 and 2.

Abraham Ancer (27), Mexico, def. Bernd Wiesberger (43), Austria, 3 and 2.

Thursday

Bernd Wiesberger (43), Austria, def. Viktor Hovland (13), Norway, 4 and 2.

Abraham Ancer (27), Mexico, def. Kevin Streelman (53), United States, 2 and 1.

Friday

Viktor Hovland (13), Norway, vs. Abraham Ancer (27), Mexico.

Bernd Wiesberger (43), Austria, vs. Kevin Streelman (53), United States.

Standings

Ancer 2-0-0, Streelman 1-1-0, Wiesberger 1-1-0, Hovland 0-2-0.

GROUP 14 Wednesday

Daniel Berger (14), United States, def. Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa, 6 and 4.

Harris English (19), United States, def. Brendon Todd (47), United States, 1 up.

Thursday

Brendon Todd (47), United States, def. Daniel Berger (14), United States, 2 and 1.

Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa, def. Harris English (19), United States, 2 and 1.

Friday

Daniel Berger (14), United States, vs. Harris English (19), United States.

Brendon Todd (47), United States, vs. Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa.

Standings

Berger 1-1-0, English 1-1-0, Todd 1-1-0, van Rooyen 1-1-0.

GROUP 15 Wednesday

Jordan Spieth (49), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (15), England, 3 and 1.

Matthew Wolff (20), United States, def. Corey Conners (37), Canada, 3 and 1.

Thursday

Matt Fitzpatrick 15), England, def. Corey Conners (37), Canada, 5 nd 4.

Matthew Wolff (20), United States, halved with Jordan Spieth (49), United States.

Friday

Matt Fitzpatrick (15), England, vs. Matthew Wolff (20), United States.

Corey Conners (37), Canada, vs. Jordan Spieth (49), United States.

Standings

Spieth 1-0-1, Wolff 1-0-1, Fitzpatrick 1-1-0, Conners 0-2-0.

GROUP 16 Wednesday

Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, def. Russell Henley (50), United States, 1 up.

Victor Perez (31), France, def. Marc Leishman (36), Australia, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Marc Leishman (36), Australia, def. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, 2 and 1.

Russell Henley (50), United States, def. Victor Perez (31), France, 4 and 3.

Friday

Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, vs. Victor Perez (31), France.

Marc Leishman (36), vs. Russell Henley (50), United States.

Standings

Im 1-1-0, Perez 1-1-0, Leishman 1-1-0, Henley 1-1-0.

