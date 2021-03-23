CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » Asia News » Bombing in southwestern Pakistan…

Bombing in southwestern Pakistan province kills 3, wounds 14

The Associated Press

March 23, 2021, 12:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful roadside bomb exploded Tuesday outside the offices of security forces in southwestern Pakistan on the border with Afghanistan, killing three people and wounding 14, police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the town of Chaman. Local police official Jamil Ahmed said rescuers transported the dead and wounded to a nearby hospital.

He provided no further details, saying police were still investigating.

Chaman is the main border town in Baluchistan province. Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by secessionist groups like the Baluchistan Liberation Front and the Baluchistan Liberation Army, which for decades have staged attacks to press their demands for independence.

The Pakistani Taliban also have a presence there.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

Former OPM executives warn of tough path ahead to put NAPA recommendations in action

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

Navy wants to update cloud-connected apps throughout the fleet as fast as Tesla

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up