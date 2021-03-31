2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

All Times EDT NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN FIRST ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L…

All Times EDT NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN FIRST ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Antigua 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 El Salvador 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Grenada 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 Montserrat 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 U.S. Virgin Isl. 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Willemstad, Curaçao

Antigua and Barbuda 2, Montserrat 2

Thursday, March 25 At San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador 2, Grenada 0

Saturday, March 27 At St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Antigua and Barbuda 3, U.S. Virgin Islands 0

Sunday, March 28 At Willemstad, Curaçao

Montserrat 1, El Salvador 1

Tuesday, March 30 At St. George’s, Grenada

Grenada 1, U.S. Virgin Islands 0

Wednesday, June 2

Montserrat vs. U.S. Virgin Islands

Friday, June 4

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Grenada

Saturday, June 5

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. El Salvador

Tuesday, June 8

Grenada vs. Montserrat

El Salvador vs. Antigua and Barbuda

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Canada 2 2 0 0 16 1 6 Suriname 2 2 0 0 9 0 6 Bermuda 2 1 0 1 6 5 3 Aruba 2 0 0 2 0 11 0 Cayman Islands 2 0 0 2 0 14 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Paramaribo, Suriname

Suriname 3, Cayman Islands 0

Thursday, March 25 At Orlando, Fla.

Canada 5, Bermuda 1

Saturday, March 27 At Bradenton, Fla.

Suriname 6, Aruba 0

Sunday, March 28 At Bradenton, Fla.

Cayman Islands vs. Canada, ppd.

Monday, March 29 At Bradenton, Fla.

Canada 11, Cayman Islands 0

Tuesday, March 30 At Prospect, Bermunda

Bermuda 5, Aruba 0

Wednesday, June 2

Cayman Islands vs. Aruba

Friday, June 4

Suriname vs. Bermuda

Saturday, June 5

Aruba vs. Canada

Tuesday, June 8

Bermuda vs. Cayman Islands

Canada vs. Suriname

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Curaçao 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 Guatemala 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 St. Vincent 2 1 0 1 3 5 3 Cuba 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Brit. Virgin Is. 2 0 0 2 0 6 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Guatemala City

Guatemala 1, Cuba 0

Thursday, March 25 At Willemstad, Curaçao

Curaçao 5, St. Vincent and the Grenadines 0

Saturday, March 27 At Willemstad, Curaçao

Guatemala 3, British Virgin Islands 0

Sunday, March 28 At Guatemala City

Curaçao 2, Cuba 1

Tuesday, March 30 At Willemstad, Curaçao

St. Vincent and the Grenadines 3, British Virgin Islands 0

Wednesday, June 2

Cuba vs. British Virgin Islands

Friday, June 4

Guatemala vs. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Saturday, June 5

British Virgin Islands vs. Curaçao

Tuesday, June 8

St. Vincent and the Grenadines vs. Cuba

Curaçao vs. Guatemala

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Dominican Rep. 2 2 0 0 7 0 6 Panama 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 Barbados 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Dominica 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Anguilla 2 0 0 2 0 7 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic 1, Dominica 0

Thursday, March 25 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Panama 1, Barbados 0

Saturday, March 27 At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Dominican Republic 6, Anguilla 0

Sunday, March 28 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Panama 2, Dominica 1

Tuesday, March 30 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Barbados 1, Anguilla 0

Wednesday, June 2

Dominica vs. Anguilla

Friday, June 4

Dominican Republic vs. Barbados

Saturday, June 5

Anguilla vs. Panama

Tuesday, June 8

Barbados vs. Dominica

Panama vs. Dominican Republic

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Nicaragua 1 1 0 0 7 0 3 Haiti 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Belize 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 Turks and Caicos 2 0 0 2 0 12 0

St. Lucia withdrew

Thursday, March 25 At Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Haiti 2, Belize 0

Saturday, March 27 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Nicaragua 7 Turks and Caicos Islands 0

Tuesday, March 30 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Belize 5, Turks and Caicos Islands 0

Friday, June 4

Nicaragua vs. Belize

Saturday, June 5

Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Haiti

Tuesday, June 8

Haiti vs. Nicaragua

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts St. Kitts 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 Trinidad 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 Guyana 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 Puerto Rico 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Bahamas 2 0 0 2 0 8 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

St. Kitts and Nevis 1, Puerto Rico 0

Thursday, March 25 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Trinidad and Tobago 3, Guyana 0

Saturday, March 27 At Nassau, Bahamas

St. Kitts and Nevis 4, Bahamas 0

Sunday, March 28 At Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico 1, Trinidad and Tobago 1

Tuesday, March 30 At Leonora, Guayana

Guyana 4, Bahamas 0

Wednesday, June 2

Puerto Rico vs. Bahamas

Friday, June 4

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Guyana

Saturday, June 5

Bahamas vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Tuesday, June 8

Guyana vs. Puerto Rico

Trinidad vs. St. Kitts and Nevis

EUROPE Winners qualify Second-place teams advance to European playoffs along with two best Nations League group winners that did not qualify GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Portugal 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 Serbia 3 2 1 0 7 5 7 Luxembourg 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Ireland 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Turin, Italy

Portugal 1, Azerbaijan 0

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 3, Ireland 2

Saturday, March 27 At Dublin

Luxembourg 1, Ireland 0

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 2, Portugal 2

Tuesday, March 30 At Baku, Azerbaijan

Serbia 2, Azerbaijan 1

At Luxembourg

Portugal 3, Luxembourg 1

___

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Spain 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 Sweden 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Greece 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Georgia 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 1 6 0 Thursday, March 25 At Granada, Spain

Spain 1, Greece 1

At Stockholm

Sweden 1, Georgia 0

Sunday, March 28 At Tblisi, Georgia

Spain 2, Georgia 1

At Pristina, Kosovo

Sweden 3, Kosovo 0

Wednesday, March 31 At Thessaloniki, Greece

Greece 1, Georgia 1

At Seville, Spain

Spain 3, Kosovo 1

___

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Italy 3 3 0 0 6 0 9 Switzerland 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 Northern Ireland 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 Bulgaria 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 Lithuania 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Thursday, March 25 At Sofia, Bulgaria

Switzerland 3, Bulgaria 1

At Parma, Italy

Italy 2, Northern Ireland 0

Sunday, March 28 At Sofia, Bulgaria

Italy 2, Bulgaria 0

At St. Gallen, Switzerland

Switzerland 1, Lithuania 0

Wednesday, March 31 At Vilnius, Lithuania

Italy 2, Lithuania 0

At Belfast, Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland 0, Bulgaria 0

___

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts France 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 Ukraine 3 0 3 0 3 3 3 Finland 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 Bosnia-Herz. 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Kazakhstan 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 Wednesday, March 24

At Helninki, FinlandFinland 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2

At Saint-Denis, France

France 1, Ukraine 1

Sunday, March 28 At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

France 2, Kazakhstan 0

At Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine 1, Finland 1

Wednesday, March 31 At Sarajevo, Bosnia

France 1, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0

At Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 1

___

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Belgium 3 2 1 0 12 2 7 Czech Republic 3 1 1 1 7 4 4 Wales 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Belarus 2 1 0 1 4 10 3 Estonia 2 0 0 2 4 9 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Leuven, Belgium

Belgium 3, Wales 1

At Tallinn, Estonia

Czech Republic 6, Estonia 2

Saturday, March 27 At Minsk, Belarus

Belarus 4, Estonia 2

At Prague, Czech Republic

Czech Republic 1, Belgium 1

Tuesday, March 30 At Leuven, Belgium

Belgium 8, Belarus 0

At Cardiff, Wales

Wales 1, Czech Republic 0

___

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Denmark 3 3 0 0 14 0 9 Scotland 3 1 2 0 7 3 5 Israel 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 Austria 3 1 1 1 5 7 4 Faeroe Islands 3 0 1 2 2 8 1 Moldova 3 0 1 2 2 13 1 Thursday, March 25 At Tel Aviv, Israel

Denmark 2, Israel 0

At Chisinau, Moldova

Moldova 1, Faeroe Islands 1

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 2, Austria 2

Sunday, March 28 At Herning, Denmark

Denmark 8, Moldova 0

At Vienna

Austria 3, Faeroe Islands 1

At Tel Aviv, Israel

Israel 1, Scotland 1

Wednesday, March 31 At Vienna

Denmark 4, Austria 0

At Chisinau, Moldova

Israel 4, Moldova 1

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 4, Faeroe Islands 0

___

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Turkey 3 2 1 0 10 5 7 Netherlands 3 2 0 1 11 4 6 Montenegro 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 Norway 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 Latvia 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Gibraltar 3 0 0 3 1 14 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Istanbul

Turkey 4, Netherlands 2

At Gibraltar

Gibraltar 0, Norway 3

At Riga, Latvia

Montenegro 2, Latvia 1

Saturday, March 27 At Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro 4, Gibraltar 1

At Malaga, Spain

Turkey 3, Norway 0

At Amsterdam

Netherlands 2, Latvia 0

Tuesday, March 30 At Gibraltar

Netherlands 7, Gibraltar 0

At Podgorica, Montenegro

Norway 1, Montenegro 0

At Istanbul

Turkey 3, Latvia 3

___

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Croatia 3 2 0 1 4 1 6 Russia 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 Slovakia 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 Cyprus 3 1 1 1 1 1 4 Slovenia 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 Malta 3 0 1 2 3 8 1 Wednesday, March 24 At Strovolos, Cyprus

Cyprus 0, Slovakia 0

At Ta’Qali,, Malta

Russia 3,Malta 1

At Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia 1, Croatia 0

Saturday, March 27 At Sochi, Russia

Russia 2, Slovenia 1

At Rijeka, Croatia

Croatia 1, Cyprus 0

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 2, Malta 2

Tuesday, March 30 At Strovolos, Cyprus

Cyprus 1, Slovenia 0

At Rijeka, Croatia

Croatia 3, Malta 0

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 2, Russia 1

__

GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts England 3 3 0 0 9 1 9 Hungary 3 2 1 0 10 4 7 Albania 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 Poland 3 1 1 1 7 5 4 Andorra 3 0 0 3 1 8 0 San Marino 3 0 0 3 0 10 0 Thursday, March 25 At Andorra La Vella, Albania

Albania 1, Andorra 0

At London

England 5, San Marino 0

At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary 3, Poland 3

Sunday, March 28 At Andorra La Vella, Albania

England 2, Albania 0

At Warsaw, Poland

Poland 3, Andorra 0

At Serravalle, San Marino

Hungary 3, San Marino 0

Wednesday, March 31 At Andorra La Vella, Albania

Hungary 4, Andorra 1

At London

England 2, Poland 1

At Serravalle, San Marino

Albania 2, San Marino 0

___

GROUP J GP W D L GF GA Pts Armenia 3 3 0 0 6 2 9 North Macedonia 3 2 0 1 9 4 6 Germany 3 2 0 1 5 2 6 Romania 3 1 0 2 5 6 3 Iceland 3 1 0 2 4 6 3 Liechtenstein 3 0 0 3 1 10 0 Thursday, March 25 At Duisburg, Germany

Germany 3, Iceland 0

At Vadus, Liechtenstein

Armenia 1, Liechtenstein 0

At Ploiesti, Romania

Romania 3, North Macedonia 2

Sunday, March 28 At Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia 2, Iceland 0

At Skopje, Macedonia

North Macedonia 5, Liechtenstein 0

At Bucharest, Romania

Germany 1, Romania 0

Wednesday, March 31 At Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia 3, Romania 2

At Duisburg, Germany

North Macedonia 2, Germany 1

At Vadus, Liechtenstein

Iceland 4, Liechtenstein 1

SOUTH AMERICA Top four teams qualify Fifth place advances to playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts Brazil 4 4 0 0 12 2 12 Argentina 4 3 1 0 6 2 10 Ecuador 4 3 0 1 13 6 9 Paraguay 4 1 3 0 6 5 6 Uruguay 4 2 0 2 7 7 6 Chile 4 1 1 2 6 6 4 Colombia 4 1 1 2 6 11 4 Venezuela 4 1 0 3 2 6 3 Peru 4 0 1 3 4 10 1 Bolivia 4 0 1 3 5 12 1 Thursday, March 25 At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Peru, ppd.

At Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Ecuador, ppd.

At Santiago, Chile

Chile vs. Paraguay, ppd.

Friday, March 26

At Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia vs. Brazil, ppd.

At Santiago del Estero

Argentina vs. Uruguay, ppd.

Tuesday, March 30 At Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Chile, ppd.

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay vs. Bolivia, ppd.

At Asunción, Paraguay

Paraguay vs. Colombia, ppd.

At Recife, Brazil

Brazil vs. Argentina, ppd.

At Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Venezuela, ppd.

___

ASIA SECOND ROUND Group winners and top four second-place teams advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Syria 5 5 0 0 14 4 15 China 4 2 1 1 13 2 7 Philippines 5 2 1 2 8 8 7 Maldives 5 2 0 3 6 10 6 Guam 5 0 0 5 2 19 0

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Australia 4 4 0 0 16 1 12 Kuwait 5 3 1 1 17 3 10 Jordan 5 3 1 1 10 2 10 Nepal 5 1 0 4 2 16 3 Taiwan 5 0 0 5 2 25 0

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Iraq 5 3 2 0 9 2 11 Bahrain 5 2 3 0 3 1 9 Iran 4 2 0 2 17 3 6 Hong Kong 5 1 2 2 3 5 5 Cambodia 5 0 1 4 1 22 1

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Saudi Arabia 5 3 2 0 13 4 11 Uzbekistan 5 3 0 2 12 6 9 Singapore 5 2 1 2 7 10 7 Yemen 5 1 2 2 6 11 5 Palestine 6 1 1 4 3 10 4 Tuesday, March 30 At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia 5, Palestine 0

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Qatar 5 4 1 0 11 1 13 Oman 5 4 0 1 11 4 12 Afghanistan 5 1 1 3 2 11 4 India 5 0 3 2 3 5 3 Bangladesh 4 0 1 3 2 8 1

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Japan 5 5 0 0 27 0 15 Tajikistan 6 3 1 2 9 8 10 Kyrgyzstan 5 2 1 2 10 5 7 Myanmar 5 2 0 3 5 13 6 Mongolia 7 1 0 6 2 27 3 Thursday, March 25 At Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Tajikistan 3, Mongolia 0

Tuesday, March 30 At Chiba, Japan

Japan 14, Mongolia 0

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Vietnam 5 3 2 0 5 1 11 Malaysia 5 3 0 2 8 6 9 Thailand 5 2 2 1 6 3 8 Utd Arab Emir. 4 2 0 2 8 4 6 Indonesia 5 0 0 5 3 16 0

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Turkmenistan 5 3 0 2 8 5 9 Lebanon 5 2 2 1 5 3 8 North Korea 5 2 2 1 4 3 8 South Korea 4 2 1 0 10 0 7 Sri Lanka 5 0 0 5 0 16 0

AFRICA SECOND ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Burkina Faso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Djibouti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Niger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Equatorial Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Cape Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Afr. Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Liberia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mozambique 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rwanda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Angola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gabon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Libya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Ethiopia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Republic of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Togo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP J GP W D L GF GA Pts Benin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dem. Rep. of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Magadascar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

