CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Asia News » 2 more foreign cricketers…

2 more foreign cricketers positive for virus in Pakistan

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 6:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Two more foreign cricketers and one staffer tested positive for the coronavirus in the Pakistan Super League on Tuesday.

One unnamed player was from Islamabad United, while the other two’s names and teams were not identified by Pakistan Cricket Board media and communications director Sami Ul Hasan.

They bring to four the number of known infections in the league after Australian legspinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive on Saturday. His Islamabad side had its scheduled game against Quetta Gladiators on Monday postponed to Tuesday.

Hasan said that game will go ahead, and the league will continue with testing every three days. Spectators will also continue to be allowed.

All four people who tested positive are in 10-day isolation.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up