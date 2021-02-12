CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Asia News » Yoshiro Mori says he…

Yoshiro Mori says he is resigning as president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee.

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 1:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — Yoshiro Mori says he is resigning as president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

Best, brightest federal cyber workers competing in ‘save the world’ scenario

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up