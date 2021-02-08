CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Manassas in-person school plans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
World champs in women’s curling canceled for 2nd year in row

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 11:19 AM

GENEVA (AP) — The world championship in women’s curling were canceled for the second straight year on Monday, disrupting qualification for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The World Curling governing body said local health officials in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, would not support the March 19-28 event “due to the current pandemic situation and concerns around the spread of new variants.”

The 2020 women’s worlds in Canada were also canceled.

“We will be evaluating all the options available to us in order to complete the Olympic women’s team qualification process,” World Curling president Kate Caithness said.

The 2021 worlds could be rescheduled or replaced with an Olympic qualification event.

The men’s worlds is still set to be played from April 2-11 in Calgary, Canada.

Curling follows men’s ice hockey and road cycling with world championships canceled in Switzerland since the coronavirus pandemic was declared last March.

