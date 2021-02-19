CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC update; what about federal workers? | Airport testing sites | Latest COVID test results
Woman shot last week at Myanmar protest dies

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 1:08 AM

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A young woman who was shot in the head by police during a protest last week against the military’s takeover of power in Myanmar died Friday morning, her brother said.

Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital Naypyitaw on Feb. 9. She had been on life support at a hospital with what doctors had said was no chance of recovery.

Video of the shooting showed her sheltering from water cannons and suddenly dropping to the ground after a bullet penetrated a motorcycle helmet she had been wearing.

