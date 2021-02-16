CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. vaccine update | Va. officials push for in-person school | DC-region test results
Report: Bus drives off bridge into canal in central India, killing at least 37 people

The Associated Press

February 16, 2021, 3:50 AM

NEW DELHI (AP) — Report: Bus drives off bridge into canal in central India, killing at least 37 people.

