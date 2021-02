BEIJING (AP) — In a story published February 2, 2021, about missing Chinese activist Guo Feixiong, The Associated Press erroneously…

BEIJING (AP) — In a story published February 2, 2021, about missing Chinese activist Guo Feixiong, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Guo is a lawyer. He is a legal rights activist but not a lawyer.

