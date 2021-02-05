CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 2 Md. mass vaccination sites open Friday | Vaccines for Capitol Police | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Bombing in southwestern Pakistan kills 2 people, wounds 5

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 8:37 AM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A bomb went off near a government office in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Friday, killing at least two people and wounding five, police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, which took place near the office of the deputy commissioner, said Abdul Ali, a local police officer. He said rescuers transported the bodies and the wounded to a nearby hospital.

Ali refused to speculate on who could be behind the bombing. Previous such attacks have been claimed by militants and separatist groups fighting in Baluchistan province, where Quetta is the capital.

Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatists groups demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region’s natural resources, such as gas and oil.

