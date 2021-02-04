CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Bayern to play African champion Al Ahly at Club World Cup

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 3:26 PM

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The African champion will play the European champion in the semifinals of the Club World Cup after Al Ahly beat Qatari team Al Duhail 1-0 on Thursday to clinch a meeting with Bayern Munich.

In a rare scene during the pandemic, thousands of fans were in the stadium to see the Egyptian side score in the first half with a long-range shot from Hussein El Shahat.

Al Ahly will play Bayern on Monday in Qatar.

The other semifinal on Sunday will be contested by newly-crowned South American champion Palmeiras and Mexican side Tigres.

The CONCACAF Champions League winner came from behind to beat Ulsan of South Korea 2-1 on Thursday with Andre-Pierre Gignac scoring twice in the first half.

