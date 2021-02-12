CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Asia News » Attack on Pakistani post…

Attack on Pakistani post kills 4 soldiers, 4 militants in NW

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 1:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A group of militants attacked a security post in a former Taliban stronghold in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that killed four troops and four insurgents, the country’s military said Friday.

The overnight attack took place in Makeen, a border town in the former tribal region of South Waziristan, the military said in a statement. It gave no further details, saying only that troops were still searching the area.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the mountainous region served as a headquarters for local and foreign militants until 2017, when the army said it had cleared the region of insurgents following several operations. The region still sees sporadic attacks, mainly targeting security forces.

Such incidents have raised fears that the Pakistani Taliban are regrouping

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a 2,400-kilometer (1,500-mile) internationally recognized border known as the Durand Line, which was drawn in the 19th century when the British dominated South Asia. Afghanistan has never recognized the boundary.

The two sides also often accuse each other of turning a blind eye to militants operating along the porous frontier.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

New VA secretary ‘digging in’ on agency’s collective bargaining challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up