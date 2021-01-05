CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Grammys moved to March amid surge | Md., Va. still see lag in vaccinations | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » Asia News » Tiffany posts holiday sales…

Tiffany posts holiday sales gain helped by China, online

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 6:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Tiffany & Co. on Tuesday reported a 2% gain in preliminary holiday sales, helped by strong sales in China and online.

The New York-based jewelry company said its net sales for the Asia-Pacific region rose 20% for the Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 compared with the same time in 2019. That included a more than 50% surge in business in China. Sales in the Americas fell 5%, while business in Europe dropped 8%, while rising 8% in Japan.

Online sales surged more than 80% for the period.

Tiffany said that worldwide sales at stores opened at least a year rose 4% during the holiday period. By region, Asia Pacific enjoyed a 27% sales increase, while Japan had a 10% gain. Europe posted a 6% drop, while The Americas had a 4% decline.

In late October, Tiffany agreed to be purchased by French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton for $15.8 billion, down from the $16.2 billion that was first offered earlier last year.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

HUD transforms financial management a year sooner than expected

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

What defense experts say the Biden White House needs to do for innovation in the military

Will 2021 be the year of government customer experience?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up