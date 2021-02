NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Reports: A coup is underway in Myanmar and State Counsellor Suu Kyi has been detained as…

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Reports: A coup is underway in Myanmar and State Counsellor Suu Kyi has been detained as communications appear to be cut.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.