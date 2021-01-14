CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Home » Asia News » Raids in Pakistan's NW…

Raids in Pakistan’s NW leave 3 soldiers, 2 militants dead

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 7:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Security forces raided two militant hideouts in a former insurgent stronghold in Pakistan’s northwest Thursday, triggering shootouts that left three soldiers and two insurgents dead, the military said.

The separate raids took place in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and one of the slain militants was a bomb-making expert, the military said in a statement. It provided no further details and the identity and nationality of the slain militants were not known.

North Waziristan served as a headquarters of the Pakistani Taliban until the military secured it in 2015 with a series of operations. However, isolated militant attacks on troops have continued, raising fears the Taliban are regrouping in the northwestern regions bordering Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, are a separate insurgent group from the Afghan Taliban, although Pakistan’s militant groups are often interlinked with those across the border.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Part 1: IRS faced 'greatest challenges' in 2020 but this year brings even more

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

McGuigan leaving State Dept. in a more agile, centralized position

House Democrats propose 2022 federal pay raise with new bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up