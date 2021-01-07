CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. offers tax relief to some businesses | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » Asia News » Pakistan's military tests guided…

Pakistan’s military tests guided multi-launch rocket system

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 10:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military said Thursday it successfully conducted a successful test flight of a rocket system capable of carrying a conventional warhead up to a range of 140 kilometers (about 90 miles).

In a statement, miliary leaders said the weapon system, called Fatah-1, will give Pakistan’s army “capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory.” It said President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military leaders congratulated scientists and troops on the “successful” flight test.

The statement provided no further details. Pakistan became a declared nuclear power in 1998, when it conducted underground nuclear tests in response to those carried out by its rival and neighbor India.

The nations have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

With new cloud policy, Navy moves back to a centralized approach

NSF develops predictive model to flag improper payments in grants

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

Biden to name Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up