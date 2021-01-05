CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools discuss future plans | DC sets vaccination target dates | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Pakistani court orders rebuilding of destroyed Hindu temple

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 9:29 AM

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered authorities Tuesday to rebuild a century-old Hindu temple that was vandalized and set on fire by a mob last week, drawing condemnation from the government and leaders of minority Hindus.

The court ruled after authorities said they arrested more than 100 people for attacking the temple and several police officers were fired for neglecting to protect the structure.

The temple’s destruction happened Dec. 30 in Karak, a town in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Supporters of Pakistan’s radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party and residents attacked the building after being incited by a local cleric who was opposed to the temple’s planned renovation.

Although Muslims and Hindus generally live peacefully together in Pakistan, there have been other attacks on Hindu temples in recent years. Most of Pakistan’s minority Hindus migrated to India in 1947 when India was divided by Britain’s government.

