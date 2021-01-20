INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Roads, bridges, Metro | Star-studded lineup | Committee confident about security | Day 1 for Biden
Officials: Roadside bomb wounds 11 troops in SW Pakistan

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 2:45 PM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bomb exploded near a Pakistani paramilitary vehicle in a remote area of southwestern Baluchistan province Wednesday, wounding at least 11 troops, security officials said.

The attack on the Frontier Corps patrol took place in the district of Sibi and at least four soldiers were listed in critical condition, said the official.

Three officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to media on the record. No group claimed responsibility but similar attacks in the past have been carried out by Baluch separatist groups.

Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups often stage attacks to press their demands for independence.

